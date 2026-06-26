Four spirit wear shirts are displayed in the foreground against a torn paper background with "BACK TO SCHOOL SPIRIT WEAR SALE" text in the upper portion.

Offered by

Hickory Hills PTA

About this shop

Sales closed

HICKORY HILLS SPIRIT WEAR

Dragons Trucker Hat item
Dragons Trucker Hat item
Dragons Trucker Hat
$30

Adjustable rope hat.

Youth Blue Bow item
Youth Blue Bow
$12

Light blue t-shirt with white and navy bow

Adult Blue Bow item
Adult Blue Bow
$15

Light blue t-shirt with navy and white bow

Comfort Colors Heritage Youth T-Shirt item
Comfort Colors Heritage Youth T-Shirt item
Comfort Colors Heritage Youth T-Shirt
$16

Sketch of Hickory Hills printed on the back of a YOUTH comfort colors shirt.

Comfort Colors Heritage Adult T-Shirt item
Comfort Colors Heritage Adult T-Shirt item
Comfort Colors Heritage Adult T-Shirt
$20

Sketch of Hickory Hills printed on the back of a ADULT sized comfort colors shirt.

Youth Dragon Flag T-Shirt item
Youth Dragon Flag T-Shirt
$12

Gildan t-shirt in a natural color.

Adult Dragon Flag T-Shirt item
Adult Dragon Flag T-Shirt
$15

Gildan t-shirt in a natural color.

Youth Hoodie Sweatshirt item
Youth Hoodie Sweatshirt
$30

Gildan Softstyle

Adult Hoodie Sweatshirt item
Adult Hoodie Sweatshirt
$32

Gildan Softstyle

Youth Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Youth Crewneck Sweatshirt
$25

Gildan Softstyle

Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt
$27

Gildan softstyle sweatshirt

Youth Shield T-shirt item
Youth Shield T-shirt item
Youth Shield T-shirt
$12

Youth Shield T-Shirt

Adult Shield T-Shirt item
Adult Shield T-Shirt item
Adult Shield T-Shirt
$15

Adult Shield T-Shirt

Youth Bow T-Shirt item
Youth Bow T-Shirt item
Youth Bow T-Shirt
$12

Youth Bow T-Shirt

Adult Bow T-Shirt item
Adult Bow T-Shirt item
Adult Bow T-Shirt
$15

Adult Bow T-Shirt

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