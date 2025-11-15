Hosted by

Hickory Fountain Green Rec-Hickory Lady Hornets

Hickory Lady Hornets Golf Tournament Sponsorship

2115 White Hall Rd

White Hall, MD 21161, USA

Tee Box Sponsor
$125

12" x 18" sign at a select Tee Box

Green Sponsor
$125
Driving Range Sponsor
$200

12" x 24" sign at the driving range before the round of golf

Contest Hole Sponsorship
$250

12" X 24" sign at The Contest holes- E.x. Longest Drive, Closest to the pin, Putting contest at the turn.

Banner at BBQ lunch
$500

Large Company banner to be hung at the Lunch after the round of golf

Putting Contest Sponsor
$200

12" x 24" sign at Putting green where the putty Contest will take place

Swag Bag sponsor
$300

chance to have company logo on the swag bag and business card placed in bag that every golfer will receive.

Koozie sponsor
$300

Company logo along with Lady Hornets- logo on a koozie that will be placed in swag bags

golf cart sponsor
$500

Every golf cart will have your business displayed on the digital screen throughout the day of golf

Score Card Sponsor
$500

Name of business and logo on each score card

