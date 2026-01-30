Hickory Ridge Elementary Parent Teacher Group

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Hickory Ridge Elementary Parent Teacher Group

About this event

Sales closed

Hickory Ridge PTG Neon Family Bingo Night 2026

Hickory Ridge Gym

Add a donation for Hickory Ridge Elementary Parent Teacher Group

$

Adult Ticket(s)
$5

Each Adult ticket includes entrance to event and 5 Bingo game cards.

Child Ticket(s)
$5

Each child ticket includes entrance to event, 5 Bingo game cards and a glow necklace.

Additional Bingo Card(s)
$1

Do you like to play multiple cards at once! Add on to the fun by adding additional cards that can be used for the game(s) of your choice....no limit!

Snack Pack(s)
$5

Pre-purchase a Snack Pack. This includes 1 slice of pizza,1 bag of snacks, 1 beverage.

*Popcorn, cupcakes and candy can be purchase separately at the event*

*Additional limited extra pizza slices, snacks and beverages can be purchased at event.*

50/50 Raffle Tickets - 6 Tickets
$5

*BEST DEAL* SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase six 50/50 tickets for $5.

50/50 Raffle Ticket - 1 Ticket
$1

SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase one 50/50 ticket for $1.

Raffle Basket Tickets- 25 Tickets
$20

*BEST DEAL* SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase 25 raffle basket tickets for $20.

Raffle Basket Tickets- 12 Tickets
$10

SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase 12 raffle basket tickets for $10.

Raffle Basket Tickets- 5 Tickets
$5

SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase 5 raffle basket tickets for $5.

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