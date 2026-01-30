Hickory Ridge PTG Neon Family Bingo Night 2026

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About this event
$
Each Adult ticket includes entrance to event and 5 Bingo game cards.
Each child ticket includes entrance to event, 5 Bingo game cards and a glow necklace.
Do you like to play multiple cards at once! Add on to the fun by adding additional cards that can be used for the game(s) of your choice....no limit!
Pre-purchase a Snack Pack. This includes 1 slice of pizza,1 bag of snacks, 1 beverage.
*Popcorn, cupcakes and candy can be purchase separately at the event*
*Additional limited extra pizza slices, snacks and beverages can be purchased at event.*
*BEST DEAL* SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase six 50/50 tickets for $5.
SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase one 50/50 ticket for $1.
*BEST DEAL* SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase 25 raffle basket tickets for $20.
SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase 12 raffle basket tickets for $10.
SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase 5 raffle basket tickets for $5.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!