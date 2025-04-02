Offered by

Hickory Hills PTA

Hickory Hills PTA Store

Dragon Firestarter Bundle
$150

Includes a PTA membership (one), yearbook, donation to the PTA and your events fee + food to Frankly Spooky and Winter Ball.

Dragons Yearbook
$30
Dragons Yearbook - Two Copies
$55

Two yearbooks. Discount on 2nd book.

Dragons Yearbook - Three Copies (Copy)
$80

Three yearbooks. Discount on extra copies.

Dragon 5th Grade Package
$50

Includes yearbook, 1/4 page yearbook ad and yard sign.

Dragon PTA Membership
$7

Annual Membership for One Member

PTA Donation - $50
$50
PTA Donation - $75
$75
PTA Donation - $100
$100
Youth T-Shirt: HH Dragon (Green)
$12

PRE-ORDER ONLY

Youth T-Shirt: HH Dragon (Blue)
$12

PRE-ORDER ONLY

Youth T-Shirt: Peace, Love & Dragon (Grey)
$12

PRE-ORDER ONLY

Youth T-Shirt: Hickory Hills (Navy)
$12

PRE-ORDER ONLY

Youth Longsleeve: Peace, Love & Dragon (Green)
$15

PRE-ORDER ONLY

Youth Longsleeve: Hickory Hills (Navy)
$15

PRE-ORDER ONLY

Youth Sweatshirt: Hickory Hills (Grey)
$22

PRE-ORDER ONLY

Youth Sweatshirt: Peace, Love & Dragon (Navy)
$22

PRE-ORDER ONLY

Youth Hoodie: Hickory Hills (Navy)
$30

PRE-ORDER ONLY

Youth Zip Up Jacket (Blue)
$40

PRE-ORDER ONLY

Adult T-Shirt: HH Dragon (Green)
$15

PRE-ORDER ONLY

Adult T-Shirt: HH Dragon (Green) 2XL/3XL
$18

PRE-ORDER ONLY - 2XL/3XL

Adult T-Shirt: Peace, Love & Dragon (Grey)
$15

PRE-ORDER ONLY

Adult T-Shirt: Peace, Love & Dragon (Grey) (2XL/3XL)
$18

PRE-ORDER ONLY - 2XL/3XL

Adult T-Shirt: Hickory Hills (Navy)
$15

PRE-ORDER ONLY

Adult T-Shirt: Hickory Hills (Navy) (2XL/3XL)
$18

PRE-ORDER ONLY - 2XL/3XL

Adult Longsleeve: Peace, Love & Dragon (Green)
$18

PRE-ORDER ONLY

Adult Longsleeve: Peace, Love & Dragon (Green) ( 2XL/3XL)
$22

PRE-ORDER ONLY - 2XL/3XL

Adult Longsleeve: Hickory Hills (Navy)
$18

PRE-ORDER ONLY

Adult Longsleeve: Hickory Hills (Navy) ( 2XL/3XL)
$22

PRE-ORDER ONLY - 2XL/3XL

Adult Sweatshirt: Hickory Hills (Grey)
$25

PRE-ORDER ONLY

Adult Sweatshirt: Hickory Hills (Grey) ( 2XL/3XL)
$28

PRE-ORDER ONLY - 2XL/3XL

Adult Sweatshirt: Peace, Love & Dragon (Navy)
$25

PRE-ORDER ONLY

Adult Sweatshirt: Peace, Love & Dragon (Navy) ( 2XL/3XL)
$28

PRE-ORDER ONLY - 2XL/3XL

Adult Hoodie: Hickory Hills (Navy)
$33

PRE-ORDER ONLY

Adult Hoodie: Hickory Hills (Navy) ( 2XL/3XL)
$36

PRE-ORDER ONLY - 2XL/3XL

Adult Zip Up Jacket (Blue)
$40

PRE-ORDER ONLY

Adult Zip Up Jacket (Blue) ( 2XL/3XL)
$44

PRE-ORDER ONLY 2XL/3XL

Car Magnet
$5

5.5" round Hickory Hills car magnet

This item is in stock and can be delivered to book bags within 48 hours of purchase.

Hickory Hills Sticker
$2

3" round Hickory Hills logo sticker. Perfect for water bottles! This item is in stock and can be delivered to book bags within 48 hours of purchase.

