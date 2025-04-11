HicksStrong Inc.'s shop

Sponsor a Hug Mug for a military member, veteran, or military family member to remind them they are not alone and service are available to them.
Sponsor a Hug Mug for a military member, veteran, or military family member to remind them they are not alone and service are available to them.
You cover the cost and we deliver a Hug Mug to someone in need of a Hug.
Sponsor a Therapy Session
$125
Cover 1 therapy session for a service member.
Sponsor a Service Member
$1,000
Invest in their future: Cover 1 service member to go through our mental health support program.
