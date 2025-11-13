Hidden Oaks Middle School Band Silent Auction - Gift Cards

Hosted by

1C - Animal Kingdom Villas - 2 NIGHT STAY March 20-22, 2026
$20

Starting bid

A 2 Night Stay at Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas - Jambo House

March 20-22, 2026

1 Bedroom Villa that comfortably sleeps 4

Value = $1800

2C - Treasure Coast Wrestling Club - One Free Month
$20

Starting bid

One Free Month of Wrestling Classes at Treasure Coast Wrestling Club

3C - Band Director for the Day item
3C - Band Director for the Day
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a whole day of directing the bands alongside Mr. Lukkari. This is a one in a lifetime experience for your musician. Priceless

4C - Private Music Lessons item
4C - Private Music Lessons
$20

Starting bid

4 Private Music Lessons with Mr. Lukkari.


5C - Elliott Museum & House of Refuge
$20

Starting bid

Family Pack of 4 Tickets to the Elliott Museum and the House of Refuge


6C - Bark Park Premium Night in Presidential Suite item
6C - Bark Park Premium Night in Presidential Suite
$10

Starting bid

One Free Night of Premium Boarding

7C - Island Dunes Golf item
7C - Island Dunes Golf
$50

Starting bid

Foursome of Golf at Island Dunes - includes cart fees - May 1, 2026 - October 31, 2025. Proper Golf Attire Required.

8C - Escape Room Time Travel item
8C - Escape Room Time Travel
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy This Escape room as a family or with a group of friends at Time Travel Escapes Jupiter ( for 4). Value = $171

9C - Treasure Coast Head Spa item
9C - Treasure Coast Head Spa
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a Luxurious experience at Treasure Coast Head Spa with a Gift Certificate for $110

10C - Sunset Cruise for 2 item
10C - Sunset Cruise for 2
$20

Starting bid

Sunset Cruise for 2 aboard Visit Palm Beach's Catamaran Hakuna Matata. Value = $109

11C - Bougie Board Charcuterie $100 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy an amazing Charcuterie board by Bougie Board Charcuterie with a $100 Gift Card

12C - Barn Theatre - 2 Tickets item
12C - Barn Theatre - 2 Tickets
$20

Starting bid

2 Tickets to any one performance of a Main Season Production. Value = $90

13C - Orlando Science Center - 4 Tickets item
13C - Orlando Science Center - 4 Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a family day for 4 at Orlando Science Center - 4 Tickets. Value = $120

14C - Rapids Water Park item
14C - Rapids Water Park
$10

Starting bid

2 Tickets for a day at Rapids Water Park. Value = $130

15C - The Gardens Mall - $150 Gift Card item
15C - The Gardens Mall - $150 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$150 Gift Card to spend at The Gardens Mall

16C - Kaarina's Boutique Gift Card item
16C - Kaarina's Boutique Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy some shopping with Kaarina's Boutique Gift Card - $50

17C - Monarch Golf Basket item
17C - Monarch Golf Basket
$50

Starting bid

Golf for 4 to Monarch Golf Club plus Gator balls and tees. May 1, 2026 - September 30, 2026. Value = $535

18C - Florida Oceanographic Society Family 4 Pack item
18C - Florida Oceanographic Society Family 4 Pack
$20

Starting bid

Florida Oceanographic Society - Family 4 Pack - $72 Value

19C - Stuart Ceramics Pottery Wheel Lesson item
19C - Stuart Ceramics Pottery Wheel Lesson
$20

Starting bid

Stuart Ceramics Free Private Pottery Wheel Lesson. Value = $44

20C - Robbins Music - 4 FREE Piano lessons item
20C - Robbins Music - 4 FREE Piano lessons
$20

Starting bid

Robbins Music School - 4 FREE Piano Classes Value for New Students only

21C - Robbins Music - 4 FREE Piano lessons #2 item
21C - Robbins Music - 4 FREE Piano lessons #2
$20

Starting bid

Robbins Music School - 4 FREE Piano Classes Value for New Students only

22C - Robbins Music - 4 FREE Piano lessons #3 item
22C - Robbins Music - 4 FREE Piano lessons #3
$20

Starting bid

Robbins Music School - 4 FREE Piano Classes Value for New Students only

23C - The Children's Museum - Annual Family Membership item
23C - The Children's Museum - Annual Family Membership
$15

Starting bid

One annual Family Membership to the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast.

24C - Living Well Pilates - One Free Month item
24C - Living Well Pilates - One Free Month
$20

Starting bid

One Free Month - 8 Class Membership to Living Well Pilates in Palm City. Value = $190

25C - Palm Beach Skate Zone - 4 passes item
25C - Palm Beach Skate Zone - 4 passes
$15

Starting bid

Four Free Ice Skating Passes to Palm Beach Skate Zone. Value = $76

26C - Key to Music - 4 Music Lessons item
26C - Key to Music - 4 Music Lessons
$20

Starting bid

Key to Music Four Free Music Lessons. Value = $145

27C - Key to Music - 4 Music Lessons #2 item
27C - Key to Music - 4 Music Lessons #2
$20

Starting bid

Key to Music Four Free Music Lessons. Value = $145

28C - Ahn's Martial Arts Academy - One Month of Free Classes item
28C - Ahn's Martial Arts Academy - One Month of Free Classes
$25

Starting bid

One Month of Free Classes + Free Registration/Uniform. Value = $250

29C - Palm City Gift Card Tree item
29C - Palm City Gift Card Tree
$25

Starting bid

The Ultimate Tree of Gift Cards - Lynoras ($50), Olympic Taverna ($25), Townies (2 - $25), Pastaio ($50)

30C - Crayola Experience for 2 item
30C - Crayola Experience for 2
$10

Starting bid

Crayola Experience for 2 - Orlando. Value = $62

31C - Blackbird Gift Basket item
31C - Blackbird Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Blackbird Gift Card for $200, 4 Blackbird brand fans plus wiki sticks. Value = $200

32C - Dining Delight Gift Card Basket item
32C - Dining Delight Gift Card Basket
$10

Starting bid

Dining Delight - UberEats ($15), FiveGuys ($15), ChickFil A ($10), Crumble 4 pack, Chipotle ($20)

33C - Martin County Meals item
33C - Martin County Meals
$10

Starting bid

Panera ($25), TooJays ($75), Osceola Street Cafe ($40). Value = $140

34C - Dunkin Delights item
34C - Dunkin Delights
$10

Starting bid

Dunkin Cup with $10 Dunkin Gift Card & Crumbl One Free 4 pack. Value = $43

35C - Manero's $25 Gift Card & Dressing item
35C - Manero's $25 Gift Card & Dressing
$10

Starting bid

Manero's $25 Gift Card & Dressing

36C - Refresh PB Medical Aesthetics - $200 item
36C - Refresh PB Medical Aesthetics - $200
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy this $200 Gift Card to use at Refresh PB Medical Aesthetics

37C - Refresh PB Medical Aesthetics - $200 #2 item
37C - Refresh PB Medical Aesthetics - $200 #2
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy this $200 Gift Card to use at Refresh PB Medical Aesthetics

38C - Refresh PB Medical Aesthetics - $200 #3 item
38C - Refresh PB Medical Aesthetics - $200 #3
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy this $200 Gift Card to use at Refresh PB Medical Aesthetics

39C - Refresh PB Medical Aesthetics - $200 #4 item
39C - Refresh PB Medical Aesthetics - $200 #4
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy this $200 Gift Card to use at Refresh PB Medical Aesthetics

40C - Movie & Games Set
$20

Starting bid

The Kids' favorite basket with $50 Regal Gift Card + $20 Roblox egift card. $70 Value

41C - Dinner & a Movie - Frazier Creek & Fandango item
41C - Dinner & a Movie - Frazier Creek & Fandango
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy dinner and then a movie with Frazier Creek $25 gift card + Fandango $10 Gift Card. Value = $35

42C - Cooper's Hawk Wine Tasting for 4 item
42C - Cooper's Hawk Wine Tasting for 4
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a Lux Wine Tasting for 4 at Cooper's Hawk. Value = $68

43C - Ultimate Shopping Basket item
43C - Ultimate Shopping Basket
$20

Starting bid

This Ultimate Shopping Basket includes:

Amazon - $25

Amazon - $10

Amazon - $50

UberEats - $15

ChickfilA- $10

ChickilA - $10

Value of $120

44C - Men's Day Basket item
44C - Men's Day Basket
$20

Starting bid

Ultimate Men's Gift Card Set

Miller's Ale House - $25

Denny's $10

CarPro - Big Kahuna Car Wash ($49 value)

Dave & Buster's $25

Value = $109

45C - Focused on Forever - $50 towards school portraits item
45C - Focused on Forever - $50 towards school portraits
$10

Starting bid

Order your scholar's school pictures and get $50 off the package!

46C - Treasure Coast Basketball item
46C - Treasure Coast Basketball
$20

Starting bid

Treasure Coast Basketball Free Season or half day summer camp plus a Youth Large Sweatshirt

47C - Treasure Coast Basketball #2 item
47C - Treasure Coast Basketball #2
$20

Starting bid

Treasure Coast Basketball Free Season plus a Youth Large Sweatshirt

48C - Lion Country Safari - 2 one day passes item
48C - Lion Country Safari - 2 one day passes
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a day at Lion Country Safari with these 2 tickets.

