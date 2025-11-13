Hidden Oaks Middle School Band Silent Auction - Gift Cards

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
A 2 Night Stay at Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas - Jambo House
March 20-22, 2026
1 Bedroom Villa that comfortably sleeps 4
Value = $1800
Starting bid
One Free Month of Wrestling Classes at Treasure Coast Wrestling Club
Starting bid
Enjoy a whole day of directing the bands alongside Mr. Lukkari. This is a one in a lifetime experience for your musician. Priceless
Starting bid
4 Private Music Lessons with Mr. Lukkari.
Starting bid
Family Pack of 4 Tickets to the Elliott Museum and the House of Refuge
Starting bid
One Free Night of Premium Boarding
Starting bid
Foursome of Golf at Island Dunes - includes cart fees - May 1, 2026 - October 31, 2025. Proper Golf Attire Required.
Starting bid
Enjoy This Escape room as a family or with a group of friends at Time Travel Escapes Jupiter ( for 4). Value = $171
Starting bid
Enjoy a Luxurious experience at Treasure Coast Head Spa with a Gift Certificate for $110
Starting bid
Sunset Cruise for 2 aboard Visit Palm Beach's Catamaran Hakuna Matata. Value = $109
Starting bid
Enjoy an amazing Charcuterie board by Bougie Board Charcuterie with a $100 Gift Card
Starting bid
2 Tickets to any one performance of a Main Season Production. Value = $90
Starting bid
Enjoy a family day for 4 at Orlando Science Center - 4 Tickets. Value = $120
Starting bid
2 Tickets for a day at Rapids Water Park. Value = $130
Starting bid
$150 Gift Card to spend at The Gardens Mall
Starting bid
Enjoy some shopping with Kaarina's Boutique Gift Card - $50
Starting bid
Golf for 4 to Monarch Golf Club plus Gator balls and tees. May 1, 2026 - September 30, 2026. Value = $535
Starting bid
Florida Oceanographic Society - Family 4 Pack - $72 Value
Starting bid
Stuart Ceramics Free Private Pottery Wheel Lesson. Value = $44
Starting bid
Robbins Music School - 4 FREE Piano Classes Value for New Students only
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
One annual Family Membership to the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast.
Starting bid
One Free Month - 8 Class Membership to Living Well Pilates in Palm City. Value = $190
Starting bid
Four Free Ice Skating Passes to Palm Beach Skate Zone. Value = $76
Starting bid
Key to Music Four Free Music Lessons. Value = $145
Starting bid
Starting bid
One Month of Free Classes + Free Registration/Uniform. Value = $250
Starting bid
The Ultimate Tree of Gift Cards - Lynoras ($50), Olympic Taverna ($25), Townies (2 - $25), Pastaio ($50)
Starting bid
Crayola Experience for 2 - Orlando. Value = $62
Starting bid
Blackbird Gift Card for $200, 4 Blackbird brand fans plus wiki sticks. Value = $200
Starting bid
Dining Delight - UberEats ($15), FiveGuys ($15), ChickFil A ($10), Crumble 4 pack, Chipotle ($20)
Starting bid
Panera ($25), TooJays ($75), Osceola Street Cafe ($40). Value = $140
Starting bid
Dunkin Cup with $10 Dunkin Gift Card & Crumbl One Free 4 pack. Value = $43
Starting bid
Manero's $25 Gift Card & Dressing
Starting bid
Enjoy this $200 Gift Card to use at Refresh PB Medical Aesthetics
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
The Kids' favorite basket with $50 Regal Gift Card + $20 Roblox egift card. $70 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy dinner and then a movie with Frazier Creek $25 gift card + Fandango $10 Gift Card. Value = $35
Starting bid
Enjoy a Lux Wine Tasting for 4 at Cooper's Hawk. Value = $68
Starting bid
This Ultimate Shopping Basket includes:
Amazon - $25
Amazon - $10
Amazon - $50
UberEats - $15
ChickfilA- $10
ChickilA - $10
Value of $120
Starting bid
Ultimate Men's Gift Card Set
Miller's Ale House - $25
Denny's $10
CarPro - Big Kahuna Car Wash ($49 value)
Dave & Buster's $25
Value = $109
Starting bid
Order your scholar's school pictures and get $50 off the package!
Starting bid
Treasure Coast Basketball Free Season or half day summer camp plus a Youth Large Sweatshirt
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy a day at Lion Country Safari with these 2 tickets.
