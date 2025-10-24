Hidden Oaks Middle School Band's Silent Auction 2025 - Baskets

auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 Hours of Private Lessons, paintbrushes, colored pencils
University of Miami Towel, Basketball cup, Hook & Ring Tailgating Game, plus $25 Dick's Gift Card. Value of $75
Wawa Basket including 2 travel cups, plus coupons for a free tea, free hoagie and free coffee. Plus 2 Wawa shirts!
Drawing & Sketch Art Supply Basket including HD drawing kit, Advanced Drawing Set, Posca paint markers, Crayola Twistables plus markers.
Value = $70
12X 16 Beautiful Emergence Painting by Artist Lynne Barletta
Tree of Life Created by Artist Lynne Barletta
Pathway to the Palms by Artist Alan Maltz 13X19, Value = $150
Wake of Dawn by Alan Maltz, Value = $150
Endless Journey by Alan Maltz, Value = $150
This craft kit includes an embroidery kit, paint by number kit, and drawing kit. Value = $45
Rock Painting kit, paint, crayons, colored pencils, paint, and $20 Michael's gift card. Value = $60
Wooden Craft box with construction paper, art supplies, unicorn craft box, and markers. Value = $70
Spafinder Gift Card, eye masks, sugar scrubs, shower steamers and more! Value = $75
Jellycat Bartholomew bear, Spa Bear ornaments, eye masks, & candles basket. Value = $80
Bedazzle Nail Spa Gift Card ($40), nail polish, & supplies. Values = $75
Regal Gift Card ($50), Popcorn, sweet treats. Value = $60
Popcorn Popper, $25 regal gift card, popcorn buckets, candy. Value = $55
BBQ Rub, BBQ Apron, Sweet Smoke $20 Gift Card. Value = $40
Eli Manning Youth Medium (10/12) Jersey. Value = $75
AMC Gift Card($50), Popcorn, & candy basket. Value = $70
Florida Gators Hat, Plush Throw, 4 pack of 3D Coasters. Value = $85
Ulta Beauty Basket with Sol de Janeiro, Supergoop Sunscreen, Summer Fridays lip balm, facemask, and Ulta $25 gift card. Value = $188
4 Boston Whaler Cups with Custom Engraving
First Mate, Captain, Sea Dog, Sea Dog
Plus $20 Publix Gift Card for your ice and supplies
Value = $120
Dr Teals spa basket plus $30 to spend at Target. $45 Value
Electric Smores Maker, plus graham crackers, marshmallows, Hershey's chocolate and hot cocoa
Gearjits Gumball Machine Marble Coaster, Plus 3 passes to Play Money Pinball and 4 Chocolate Cookies at Crumbl.
Golf Home Basket Includes:
Golf Container with Lid
4 Golf Pilsner Beer glasses
2 Large Golf Leisure Mugs
Small Golf Plate
Golf Salt & Pepper Shakers
12 Embroidered Cloth Coasters
