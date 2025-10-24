eventClosed

Hidden Oaks Middle School Band's Silent Auction 2025 - Baskets

auction.pickupLocation

2801 SW Martin Hwy, Palm City, FL 34990, USA

Private Art Lesson Basket item
Private Art Lesson Basket
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 Hours of Private Lessons, paintbrushes, colored pencils

Miami Sports Basket item
Miami Sports Basket
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

University of Miami Towel, Basketball cup, Hook & Ring Tailgating Game, plus $25 Dick's Gift Card. Value of $75

Wawa Basket item
Wawa Basket
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Wawa Basket including 2 travel cups, plus coupons for a free tea, free hoagie and free coffee. Plus 2 Wawa shirts!


Drawing & Sketch Art Supply Basket item
Drawing & Sketch Art Supply Basket
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Drawing & Sketch Art Supply Basket including HD drawing kit, Advanced Drawing Set, Posca paint markers, Crayola Twistables plus markers.

Value = $70

Beautiful Emergence Painting by Artist Lynne Barletta item
Beautiful Emergence Painting by Artist Lynne Barletta
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

12X 16 Beautiful Emergence Painting by Artist Lynne Barletta

Tree of Life item
Tree of Life
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Tree of Life Created by Artist Lynne Barletta

Pathway to the Palms item
Pathway to the Palms
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Pathway to the Palms by Artist Alan Maltz 13X19, Value = $150

Wake of Dawn item
Wake of Dawn
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Wake of Dawn by Alan Maltz, Value = $150

Endless Journey Print item
Endless Journey Print
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Endless Journey by Alan Maltz, Value = $150

Embroidery Paint by Number & Drawing Basket item
Embroidery Paint by Number & Drawing Basket
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This craft kit includes an embroidery kit, paint by number kit, and drawing kit. Value = $45

Art Supplies, Rock Painting & Michael's Gift Card Basket item
Art Supplies, Rock Painting & Michael's Gift Card Basket
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Rock Painting kit, paint, crayons, colored pencils, paint, and $20 Michael's gift card. Value = $60

Art & Crafts Box item
Art & Crafts Box
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Wooden Craft box with construction paper, art supplies, unicorn craft box, and markers. Value = $70

Spa Gift Basket item
Spa Gift Basket
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Spafinder Gift Card, eye masks, sugar scrubs, shower steamers and more! Value = $75

Jellycat Bartholomew Bear & Spa Ornaments Basket item
Jellycat Bartholomew Bear & Spa Ornaments Basket
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Jellycat Bartholomew bear, Spa Bear ornaments, eye masks, & candles basket. Value = $80

Bedazzle Nail Basket item
Bedazzle Nail Basket
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Bedazzle Nail Spa Gift Card ($40), nail polish, & supplies. Values = $75

Movie & Munchies Basket item
Movie & Munchies Basket
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Regal Gift Card ($50), Popcorn, sweet treats. Value = $60

Popcorn Popper Basket item
Popcorn Popper Basket
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Popcorn Popper, $25 regal gift card, popcorn buckets, candy. Value = $55

Sweet Smoke BBQ Basket item
Sweet Smoke BBQ Basket
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

BBQ Rub, BBQ Apron, Sweet Smoke $20 Gift Card. Value = $40

Eli Manning Youth M Jersey item
Eli Manning Youth M Jersey
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Eli Manning Youth Medium (10/12) Jersey. Value = $75

AMC Gift Card, Popcorn, & Candy Basket item
AMC Gift Card, Popcorn, & Candy Basket
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

AMC Gift Card($50), Popcorn, & candy basket. Value = $70

Florida Gators Basket item
Florida Gators Basket
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Florida Gators Hat, Plush Throw, 4 pack of 3D Coasters. Value = $85

Ulta Beauty Basket item
Ulta Beauty Basket
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Ulta Beauty Basket with Sol de Janeiro, Supergoop Sunscreen, Summer Fridays lip balm, facemask, and Ulta $25 gift card. Value = $188

Boating Basket item
Boating Basket
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 Boston Whaler Cups with Custom Engraving

First Mate, Captain, Sea Dog, Sea Dog

Plus $20 Publix Gift Card for your ice and supplies

Value = $120

Target Special item
Target Special
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Dr Teals spa basket plus $30 to spend at Target. $45 Value

Smores Basket item
Smores Basket
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Electric Smores Maker, plus graham crackers, marshmallows, Hershey's chocolate and hot cocoa

Fun & Games Basket item
Fun & Games Basket
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Gearjits Gumball Machine Marble Coaster, Plus 3 passes to Play Money Pinball and 4 Chocolate Cookies at Crumbl.

Golf Home Basket item
Golf Home Basket
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Golf Home Basket Includes:

Golf Container with Lid

4 Golf Pilsner Beer glasses

2 Large Golf Leisure Mugs

Small Golf Plate

Golf Salt & Pepper Shakers

12 Embroidered Cloth Coasters

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing