Hidden Pastures Shop

Color: Heathered Purple
Material: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester
Wrap yourself in purpose with our Hope tee, the inaugural design from Hidden Pastures. Featuring a soft heathered purple blend for comfort and durability, this shirt carries a powerful message:
“Where hearts find hope and the healing begins.”
More than just words, it's a reflection of the heart behind our non-profit—supporting healing, growth, and community for those who need it most.
Wear it to share the mission. Wear it to spark conversation. Wear it to give hope.
Have Courage T-Shirt
$20
Color: Solid Dark Green
Material: 100% Cotton
Rooted in resilience and radiating kindness, the Have Courage tee features a deep forest green fabric and a beautifully simple half-sunflower graphic. Inscribed with the words:
“Have courage. Be kind.”
—this shirt reflects the personal motto of Allie, Hidden Pastures' dedicated core service provider. Her strength and compassion fuel our mission, and this shirt honors the spirit she brings to every person and every animal she serves.
Wear it to show your heart. Wear it to share her message. Wear it to inspire.
