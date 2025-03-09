Hidden Voices Night at Vimala's Curryblossom Cafe!

Donate just $75 and receive a signed, personalized copy of Right Here Right Now: Life Stories from America's Death Row. Edited by Hidden Voices' Lynden Harris, and published by Duke University Press, this book is a collection of stories from Hidden Voices' ground-breaking work with men living on death row. The relationships with these men and their families inspired the musical theater piece A GOOD BOY.

Donate just $75 and receive a signed, personalized copy of Right Here Right Now: Life Stories from America's Death Row. Edited by Hidden Voices' Lynden Harris, and published by Duke University Press, this book is a collection of stories from Hidden Voices' ground-breaking work with men living on death row. The relationships with these men and their families inspired the musical theater piece A GOOD BOY.

More details...