Hidden Voices Night at Vimala's Curryblossom Cafe!

Entrance & Buttermilk Fried Chicken plus sides Meal Ticket
$50
Event access & a delicious plate of Vimala's award-winning fare! This meal includes buttermilk chicken, mac-n-cheese, and collards (drinks not included). Enjoy live music by Southern Routes! Buy now - this option will sell out fast.
Entrance & Award-Winning Shrimp and Grits Meal Ticket
$50
Event access & a delicious plate of Vimala's award-winning shrimp and grits with pickled vegetables (drinks not included)! Enjoy live music by Southern Routes! Buy now - this option will sell out fast.
Entrance & Award-Winning Vegan Indian Meal Ticket
$50
Event access & a delicious plate of Vimala's award-winning Chef's choice vegan Indian plate (drinks not included)! Enjoy live music by Southern Routes! Buy now - this option will sell out fast.
Entrance & Family Meal Ticket (Kids are Free)
$100
Kids eat free! This "family meal" includes your choice of two delicious adult plates of Vimala's award-winning fare. Children under 12 yrs get small plates to enjoy (drinks not included)!
Donation & Signed Book
$75
Donate just $75 and receive a signed, personalized copy of Right Here Right Now: Life Stories from America's Death Row. Edited by Hidden Voices' Lynden Harris, and published by Duke University Press, this book is a collection of stories from Hidden Voices' ground-breaking work with men living on death row. The relationships with these men and their families inspired the musical theater piece A GOOD BOY.
Donation, Signed Book, & Wine!
$100
For only $25 more, you receive a signed, personalized copy of Right Here Right Now and a mystery wine of your choice!
Add a donation for Hidden Voices
$
