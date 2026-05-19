High Adversity Resilience Training

HART is an advanced resilience program built for first responders working under the toughest conditions — and the skills translate directly to the operationally diverse environments aquatic and beach patrol leaders navigate every day. Developed by Driven Resilience and accredited to internationally recognized resilience and suicide prevention standards, HART is a 2-day program designed to equip those exposed to extreme stress with the tools to maintain resilience, lead through pressure, and sustain performance over a career. ILCIRA delivers HART with an aquatic-sector overlay calibrated to the realities of pool, waterpark, and beach/open water operations.

What you'll leave with:

Advanced resilience skills across the six PR6 domains: Vision, Composure, Reasoning, Health, Tenacity, and Collaboration

A working understanding of limbic brain reactivity and how proactive resilience training reduces stress-related risk

Tools to address operational, organizational, and relational risk factors across your team and facility

HART Certificate (valid 3 years), participant manual, pre/post PR6 assessment, and 6 months of access to the Driven Resilience App

Format: Live virtual, 2 days. Open to participants anywhere in the world. Built for: Aquatic managers, directors, supervisors, beach patrol leaders, open water rescue leadership, waterpark operations leaders, and senior lifeguards stepping into leadership roles.