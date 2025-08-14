Offered by

High Country Rugby FC Inc.

High Country Member Dues Fall 2025

Men's Team Fall 2025 Dues
$160

No expiration

For current men's team players.

Women's+ Team Fall 2025 Dues
$100

No expiration

For current women's+ team players.

Student Fall 2025 Dues
$80

No expiration

Discounted dues for any current players that are students (must be enrolled for Fall 2025) on the men's or women's+ teams.

Rookie Fall 2025 Dues
$80

No expiration

For any players within their first year of joining High Country on either the men's or women's+ team.

Old boy/former player Fall 2025 Dues
$100

No expiration

For any former players of High Country that would still like to be involved and contribute to the club.

Social Member Fall 2025 Dues
$50

No expiration

For persons/supporters that want to be involved with High Country and do not want to practice or play but would still like to participate in social events.

Add a donation for High Country Rugby FC Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!