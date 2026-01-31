High Desert Baseball League Store

The official High Desert Baseball hat built on the trusted Richardson PTS30 performance platform. This structured cap features bold 3D embroidered HDB lettering on the front for a clean, professional look on and off the field.

The PTS30 is known for its athletic fit, lightweight performance fabric, and breathable design—perfect for long tournament days, practices, and afternoons at the ballpark. Players, parents, and proud grandparents alike will look sharp repping High Desert Baseball.



XS / S Fits hat size



All proceeds support High Desert Baseball League and help fund equipment, field rentals, and player development. ⚾️