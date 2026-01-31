High Desert Baseball League Store

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New Era 950 Snapback. Dark navy hat with the team logo.
The official High Desert Baseball hat built on the trusted Richardson PTS30 performance platform. This structured cap features bold 3D embroidered HDB lettering on the front for a clean, professional look on and off the field.
The PTS30 is known for its athletic fit, lightweight performance fabric, and breathable design—perfect for long tournament days, practices, and afternoons at the ballpark. Players, parents, and proud grandparents alike will look sharp repping High Desert Baseball.
XS / S Fits hat size
All proceeds support High Desert Baseball League and help fund equipment, field rentals, and player development. ⚾️
The official High Desert Baseball hat built on the trusted Richardson PTS30 performance platform. This structured cap features bold 3D embroidered HDB lettering on the front for a clean, professional look on and off the field.
The PTS30 is known for its athletic fit, lightweight performance fabric, and breathable design—perfect for long tournament days, practices, and afternoons at the ballpark. Players, parents, and proud grandparents alike will look sharp repping High Desert Baseball.
S/M Fits Hat Sizes 7 – 7 1/4
All proceeds support High Desert Baseball League and help fund equipment, field rentals, and player development. ⚾️
The official High Desert Baseball hat built on the trusted Richardson PTS30 performance platform. This structured cap features bold 3D embroidered HDB lettering on the front for a clean, professional look on and off the field.
The PTS30 is known for its athletic fit, lightweight performance fabric, and breathable design—perfect for long tournament days, practices, and afternoons at the ballpark. Players, parents, and proud grandparents alike will look sharp repping High Desert Baseball.
• L/XL Fits Hat Sizes 7 3/8 – 7 5/8
All proceeds support High Desert Baseball League and help fund equipment, field rentals, and player development. ⚾️
Show your High Desert Baseball pride everywhere you go. This durable HDB shield sticker features our classic blue logo and is perfect for water bottles, laptops, coolers, and car windows. Clean. Bold. Built for ballplayers and the families who support them.
Grab a bundle and show your High Desert Baseball pride everywhere you go.
Choose any three HDB stickers and save compared to buying them individually. Perfect for water bottles, coolers, laptops, gear bags, or the back window of your truck on the way to the ballpark.
These durable stickers feature the official HDB shield logo and are built to last whether they end up on a bat bag, tackle box, or grandpa’s favorite cooler.
Every purchase helps support High Desert Baseball League and the players who make this community special.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!