Beth Israel Congregation

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Beth Israel Congregation

About this shop

High Holiday Aliyah Sale 2026

HONORING THE MILITARY
$100

Honoring the US & Israeli Military

Levi Aliyah

0
HONORING THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES
$100

Maftir Aliyah

Honoring the Board of Trustees


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HONORING THE RABBI
$100

Honoring Rabbi Goldberg

Maftir

0
IN MEMORIUM
$100

In memory of Michael Green, Joel Fleishman & Nicey Wolff

Yizkor Memorial Service

0
EREV ROSH HASHANAH - Words of Welcome
$54

English Reading

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EREV ROSH HASHANAH - Psalm for Shabbat
$54
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EREV ROSH HASHANAH - Concluding Aleinu
$300

Ark Opening

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EREV ROSH HASHANAH - Adonai is My Light
$54

Psalm for a season

English Reading

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ROSH HASHANAH DAY 1 - Nishmat
$54

The Soul of all that Lives

English Reading

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ROSH HASHANAH DAY 1- HaMelech
$54

The Sovereign of the Universe

English Reading

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ROSH HASHANAH DAY 1- Avinu Malkeinu
$54

English Reading

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ROSH HASHANAH DAY 1- U'netaneh Tokef
$54

Sacred Power of the Day

English Reading

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ROSH HASHANAH DAY 1- Kedushah
$36

God's Holiness Fills the World

English Reading

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ROSH HASHANAH DAY 1- V'chol Ma'aminim
$54

We All Believe

English Reading

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ROSH HASHANAH DAY 1- A Prayer for Jewry In Distress
$54

English Reading

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ROSH HASHANAH DAY 1- The Great Aleinu
$54

English reading

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ROSH HASHANAH DAY 1 - Malchuyot
$54

God's Sovereignty

English reading

0
ROSH HASHANAH DAY 1 - Zichronot
$54

Divine Remembrance

English Reading

0
ROSH HASHANAH DAY 1 - HaYom
$54

This Day

English Reading

0
ROSH HASHANAH EVENING 2 - Words of Welcome
$54

English Reading

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Add a donation for Beth Israel Congregation

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