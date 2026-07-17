High Holiday Aliyah Sale 2026

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Honoring the US & Israeli Military
Levi Aliyah
Maftir Aliyah
Honoring the Board of Trustees
Honoring Rabbi Goldberg
Maftir
In memory of Michael Green, Joel Fleishman & Nicey Wolff
Yizkor Memorial Service
English Reading
Ark Opening
Psalm for a season
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The Soul of all that Lives
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The Sovereign of the Universe
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English Reading
Sacred Power of the Day
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God's Holiness Fills the World
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We All Believe
English Reading
English Reading
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God's Sovereignty
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Divine Remembrance
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This Day
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English Reading
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