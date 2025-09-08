Temple Ner Shalom Of San Luis Obispo

Temple Ner Shalom Of San Luis Obispo

High Holiday Giving Opportunities

Triple Chai
$54

No expiration

Strengthen the life of the community through a sustaining gift.

Kol Nidre
$180

No expiration

Set the tone for the High Holiday season.

Shofar Call
$360

No expiration

A call to awaken our spirits and sustain Jewish life together.

Six Thirteen
$613

No expiration

Honor the richness of our tradition and our spiritual inheritance.

Sefer HaChaim (Book of Life)
$1,800

No expiration

Ensure the future of TNS is inscribed for blessing and growth.

Ne’ilah
$3,600

No expiration

A transformational gift that secures our strength at the holiest moment.

Ner Tamid
$5,400

No expiration

Sustain the eternal flame of Jewish life at TNS for generations to come.

