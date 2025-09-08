High Holiday Giving Opportunities

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Strengthen the life of the community through a sustaining gift.
No expiration
Set the tone for the High Holiday season.
No expiration
A call to awaken our spirits and sustain Jewish life together.
No expiration
Honor the richness of our tradition and our spiritual inheritance.
No expiration
Ensure the future of TNS is inscribed for blessing and growth.
No expiration
A transformational gift that secures our strength at the holiest moment.
No expiration
Sustain the eternal flame of Jewish life at TNS for generations to come.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!