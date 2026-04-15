High Holiday Ticket

Join us for all of the services held on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Please note, each person age 13 and up needs their own ticket. Temple Israel takes the safety and security of our members and all attendees seriously. Therefore, once purchasing your ticket, please contact the office at 407-647-3055 to provide your ID, prior to issuance of a ticket. If the ticket holder is a student or member of the Armed Forces, please contact the office at 407-647-3055 to send your ID for a complimentary ticket. If we receive a completed membership application from you before Dec. 1, 2026, we will apply the cost of your ticket to dues for 2027. Mention it to the office when you call.