a person standing on a beach holding a kite
Congregation Beth El

Hosted by

Congregation Beth El

About this event

High Holiday tickets 5787/2026

105 Hudson Rd

Sudbury, MA 01776, USA

Member Tickets - Adult
Free

If you are a current member of Beth El, please select this option. Include any dependent adult children in this option.

Child (Ages 0 - 25)
Free

Select this category to register any children ages 0-25, whether Beth El members, or guests/visitors from one of the categories below. Note that adults should register in the appropriate category/ies below.

Non-Member Free Ticket
Pay what you can

If you are a prospective member, a JLOFT family, or a member in good standing at another temple, select this option. Note that this ticket is free, but donations are encouraged, and should you decide to become a member, your High Holiday donation will go into your first dues payment.

Discount Guest Young Adult (Teens or Seniors)
$180

If you are age 26 - 35 or 65 and up, and do not fit in categories 3 - 6 above, select this category.

Guest Adult Ticket (ages 36 - 64)
$360

If you are age 36 -64, and do not fit in categories 3 - 6 above, select this category.

Add a donation for Congregation Beth El

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!