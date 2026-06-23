High Holiday tickets 5787/2026

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If you are a current member of Beth El, please select this option. Include any dependent adult children in this option.
Select this category to register any children ages 0-25, whether Beth El members, or guests/visitors from one of the categories below. Note that adults should register in the appropriate category/ies below.
If you are a prospective member, a JLOFT family, or a member in good standing at another temple, select this option. Note that this ticket is free, but donations are encouraged, and should you decide to become a member, your High Holiday donation will go into your first dues payment.
If you are age 26 - 35 or 65 and up, and do not fit in categories 3 - 6 above, select this category.
If you are age 36 -64, and do not fit in categories 3 - 6 above, select this category.
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