The Shul at Aish of the Rockies

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The Shul at Aish of the Rockies

About this event

High Holidays 2026 at Aish of the Rockies

9550 E Belleview Ave

Greenwood Village, CO 80111, USA

Adult - Aish or JOI member
Free

High Holiday seating for adults in the services and classes is included in your paid membership.

Adult attending for the first time
Free

High Holiday seating in the services and classes is free for first-time adult guests.

Adult
$150
Teens age 13-17
Free

Teens are welcome to attend services and classes, and there will also be a few teen discussion sessions. If your teen is interested in helping with the childcare program, please contact Nechama Siderson at [email protected].

Child 12 and under
$30

Children's programming includes lunch and snacks

Add a donation for The Shul at Aish of the Rockies

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