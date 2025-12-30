High Holidays 2026 at Aish of the Rockies

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About this event
High Holiday seating for adults in the services and classes is included in your paid membership.
High Holiday seating in the services and classes is free for first-time adult guests.
Teens are welcome to attend services and classes, and there will also be a few teen discussion sessions. If your teen is interested in helping with the childcare program, please contact Nechama Siderson at [email protected].
Children's programming includes lunch and snacks
$
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