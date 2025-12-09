High Holy Days 2024 - Member Guest Tickets (copy)

Hosted by
About this event
Please purchase the total number of Member Guest tickets you will need. Once purchased, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to register attendees for each service you will be attending (except for the complimentary and a la carte services listed below).
1:15PM service on Thursday, October 3, for children in grades 3-7 and their families. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Younger and older siblings are invited to attend. The cost is $54/person. Please only register for the services you will attend, so we can plan accordingly.
3:30PM service on Thursday, October 3, for preschool-aged children and their families. This service is $54/family. You will be asked to select the number of people attending on the next page. Please only register for the services you will attend, so we can plan accordingly.
3:30PM service on Saturday, October 12, for preschool-aged children and their families.This service is $54/family. You will be asked to select the number of people attending on the next page. Please only register for the services you will attend, so we can plan accordingly.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!