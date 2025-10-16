American Heritage Girls NY2911 at Harvest Bible Fellowship

High Mowing Organic Seeds Fundraiser

Mardi Gras Bean Blend item
Mardi Gras Bean Blend
$4.15

Pre-mixed purple, yellow, and green snap beans selected for their flavor and even rates of maturity. (55 days; 145 seeds)

Rattlesnake Pole Bean item
Rattlesnake Pole Bean
$4.15

Exceptional heirloom flavor fresh, shelled or dry. Beans are dark green with unusual purple streaks. (65 days; 145 seeds)

Napoli Carrot item
Napoli Carrot
$4.15

An early, versatile carrot for all seasons. Great flavor and color as an early spring or baby, full size or storage carrot. (55 days; 250 seeds)

Starburst Carrot Blend item
Starburst Carrot Blend
$4.15

This rainbow of sweet and crunchy roots includes shades of white, yellow, orange and purple. (70 day; 250 seeds)

Double Yield Cucumber item
Double Yield Cucumber
$4.15

Prolific fruit is tender and juicy, with crisp skin and mils flavor. Excellent for pickling or eating fresh. (55 days; 65 seeds)

Tasty Green Cucumber item
Tasty Green Cucumber
$4.15

An Asian Burpless variety with delicate skin, crisp texture and sweet flavor. Trellis to prevent curling (60 days; 10 seeds)

Gourmet Lettuce Blend item
Gourmet Lettuce Blend
$4.15

This signature blend features unique shapes and colors that chefs and gourmands will love. (28 day; 775 seeds)

Pirat Butterhead Lettuce item
Pirat Butterhead Lettuce
$4.15

Tender heads with notably superior flavor and texture, blanched hearts and red-tinged outer leaves. (55 days; 750 seeds)

Blizzard Snow pea item
Blizzard Snow pea
$4.15

Concentrated, prolific yields of slender, pale green pods with crisp texture. (58 days; 130 seeds)

Howden Pumpkin item
Howden Pumpkin
$4.15

The original Jack O' Lantern with rich orange color, deep ridges and sturdy handles. (115 days; 25 seeds)

Cherry Belle Radish item
Cherry Belle Radish
$4.15

Classic, smooth, red bunching radish with crispy white flesh. Fast growing. (25 days; 170 seeds)

Bloomsdale Longstanding Spinach item
Bloomsdale Longstanding Spinach
$4.15

Very cold-hardy, dark green leaves with heavily savoyed texture. (45 days; 640 seeds)

Stardust Zucchini item
Stardust Zucchini
$4.15

Large, Productive plants with meadium to dark green fruit with tiny flecks of contrasting color. (52 days; 30 seeds)

Honeynut Butternut Squash item
Honeynut Butternut Squash
$4.15

Adorable, serving-size mini butternut with dark, golden tan skin and great, sweet flavor (110 days; 20 seeds)

Rose de Berne Tomato item
Rose de Berne Tomato
$4.15

Beautiful rose-pink swiss heirloom with big flavor. An even balance of acidity and sweetness. (75 days; 30 seeds)

Sweetie Cherry Tomato item
Sweetie Cherry Tomato
$4.15

Super sweet red 1-1.5" Cherry tomato with high sugar content for eating right off the vine. (65 days; 30 seeds)

Blacktail Mountain Watermelon item
Blacktail Mountain Watermelon
$4.15

Great for short, cool, seasons with crisp, sweet flesh. Prolific 8" fruit. (70 days; 40 seeds)

Genovese Basil item
Genovese Basil
$4.15

Dark green, glossy leaves with characteristic spoon shape, exceptionally tender texture and distinctive, sweet flavor. (68 days; 560 seeds)

Bright Lights Cosmos Blend item
Bright Lights Cosmos Blend
$4.15

Multitudes of golden-yellow, Burnt-orange, and firey-red2.5" double flowers on bushy plants. (85 days; 115 seeds)

Sensation Cosmos Blend item
Sensation Cosmos Blend
$4.15

Sensational blend of showy white, pink, magent and lavender blooms. (85 days; 85 seeds)

Lion's Mouth Snapdragon item
Lion's Mouth Snapdragon
$4.15

Gorgeous blends of bold and pastel colors that bloom continuously through the summer. (110 days; 1,560 seeds)

Hella Sonnenblume Sunflower item
Hella Sonnenblume Sunflower
$4.15

A stunning dwarf sunflower for bouquets reaching only 3.4' in height. (75-80 days; 125 seeds)

Velvet Queen Sunflower item
Velvet Queen Sunflower
$4.15

Deep Velvety, crimson 5-6" blooms accentuated with traces of yellow. Free branching plants. (80 days; 35 seeds)

County Fair Zinnia Blend item
County Fair Zinnia Blend
$4.15

Warm-toned mix of pink, orange, purple, red and gold flowers that bloom until frost. (75-90 days; 85 seeds)

Easy Salad Greens item
Easy Salad Greens
$11.50

A selection of easy-to-grow salad greens- perfect for containers and small garden spaces. (includes 3 seed packets)

Kitchen Herbs item
Kitchen Herbs
$11.50

A selection of fragrant culinary herbs that will delight gardeners and home cooks. ( includes 5 seed packets)

Summer of Sunflowers item
Summer of Sunflowers
$11.50

A stunning selection of sunflowers, featuring diverse bloom times, heights, and a kaleidoscope of orange, red and gold. (Includes 3 seed packets)

A Bee's Garden item
A Bee's Garden
$19

Attract beneficial insects and boost garden health with these pollinator-friendly flowering plants. ( includes 5 seed packets)

Bouquet Garden item
Bouquet Garden
$19

With the perfect floral arrangements in mind, this collection features a beautiful assortment of cut flower favorites. ( includes 5 seed packets)

Kid's Garden item
Kid's Garden
$19

Super fun, easy-to-grow varieties that will enchant children and growers of all ages.. ( includes 5 seed packets)

Container Garden item
Container Garden
$21.50

these varieties do well in containers and will provide color and flavor to a sunny porch or patio! (includes 6 seed packets)

Garden Starter item
Garden Starter
$21.50

A selection of delicious easy-to-grow veggies and herbs- everything you need for a beautiful and bountiful garden. ( includes 6 seed packets)

Seed Stewards item
Seed Stewards
$21.50

Prized for their unique colors, shapes, and flavors, these vegetable varieties have been passed down through generations of seed savers. (includes 6 seed packets)

