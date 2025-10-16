High Mowing Organic Seeds Fundraiser

Hosted by
Pre-mixed purple, yellow, and green snap beans selected for their flavor and even rates of maturity. (55 days; 145 seeds)
Exceptional heirloom flavor fresh, shelled or dry. Beans are dark green with unusual purple streaks. (65 days; 145 seeds)
An early, versatile carrot for all seasons. Great flavor and color as an early spring or baby, full size or storage carrot. (55 days; 250 seeds)
This rainbow of sweet and crunchy roots includes shades of white, yellow, orange and purple. (70 day; 250 seeds)
Prolific fruit is tender and juicy, with crisp skin and mils flavor. Excellent for pickling or eating fresh. (55 days; 65 seeds)
An Asian Burpless variety with delicate skin, crisp texture and sweet flavor. Trellis to prevent curling (60 days; 10 seeds)
This signature blend features unique shapes and colors that chefs and gourmands will love. (28 day; 775 seeds)
Tender heads with notably superior flavor and texture, blanched hearts and red-tinged outer leaves. (55 days; 750 seeds)
Concentrated, prolific yields of slender, pale green pods with crisp texture. (58 days; 130 seeds)
The original Jack O' Lantern with rich orange color, deep ridges and sturdy handles. (115 days; 25 seeds)
Classic, smooth, red bunching radish with crispy white flesh. Fast growing. (25 days; 170 seeds)
Very cold-hardy, dark green leaves with heavily savoyed texture. (45 days; 640 seeds)
Large, Productive plants with meadium to dark green fruit with tiny flecks of contrasting color. (52 days; 30 seeds)
Adorable, serving-size mini butternut with dark, golden tan skin and great, sweet flavor (110 days; 20 seeds)
Beautiful rose-pink swiss heirloom with big flavor. An even balance of acidity and sweetness. (75 days; 30 seeds)
Super sweet red 1-1.5" Cherry tomato with high sugar content for eating right off the vine. (65 days; 30 seeds)
Great for short, cool, seasons with crisp, sweet flesh. Prolific 8" fruit. (70 days; 40 seeds)
Dark green, glossy leaves with characteristic spoon shape, exceptionally tender texture and distinctive, sweet flavor. (68 days; 560 seeds)
Multitudes of golden-yellow, Burnt-orange, and firey-red2.5" double flowers on bushy plants. (85 days; 115 seeds)
Sensational blend of showy white, pink, magent and lavender blooms. (85 days; 85 seeds)
Gorgeous blends of bold and pastel colors that bloom continuously through the summer. (110 days; 1,560 seeds)
A stunning dwarf sunflower for bouquets reaching only 3.4' in height. (75-80 days; 125 seeds)
Deep Velvety, crimson 5-6" blooms accentuated with traces of yellow. Free branching plants. (80 days; 35 seeds)
Warm-toned mix of pink, orange, purple, red and gold flowers that bloom until frost. (75-90 days; 85 seeds)
A selection of easy-to-grow salad greens- perfect for containers and small garden spaces. (includes 3 seed packets)
A selection of fragrant culinary herbs that will delight gardeners and home cooks. ( includes 5 seed packets)
A stunning selection of sunflowers, featuring diverse bloom times, heights, and a kaleidoscope of orange, red and gold. (Includes 3 seed packets)
Attract beneficial insects and boost garden health with these pollinator-friendly flowering plants. ( includes 5 seed packets)
With the perfect floral arrangements in mind, this collection features a beautiful assortment of cut flower favorites. ( includes 5 seed packets)
Super fun, easy-to-grow varieties that will enchant children and growers of all ages.. ( includes 5 seed packets)
these varieties do well in containers and will provide color and flavor to a sunny porch or patio! (includes 6 seed packets)
A selection of delicious easy-to-grow veggies and herbs- everything you need for a beautiful and bountiful garden. ( includes 6 seed packets)
Prized for their unique colors, shapes, and flavors, these vegetable varieties have been passed down through generations of seed savers. (includes 6 seed packets)
