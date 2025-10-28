High Notes Gala 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Allentown, PA 18109, USA
Each Ticket Includes:
Butlered hors d’oeuvres, house salad, and your choice of entrée — Filet of Beef with madeira demi-glace, Poached Salmon with a lime-soy glaze, Mediterranean Stuffed Chicken Breast with prosciutto, mozzarella, spinach, and roasted red peppers, or Vegan/Vegetarian Asian Stir Fry & Crispy Tofu.
A decadent dessert completes the evening.
Reserved Seats: 10
Recognition of Support:
Enjoy premier visibility as a leading Gala sponsor with a full-page color ad on the back cover of the event program, a speaking opportunity during the evening, and prominent event signage throughout the venue. Your logo will appear as a singular scrolling display at the event, showcased on the Gala sponsorship header of our website, and included in all advertising materials and invitations.
Reserved Seats: 8
Recognition of Support:
Enjoy a full-page color ad in the event program and event signage at the venue. Your logo will be featured as a singular scrolling display during the event, included in all advertising materials, and highlighted on the official Gala webpage.
Reserved Seats: 8
Recognition of Support:
Enjoy a full-page black & white ad in the event program and event signage at the venue. Your logo will be featured as a singular scrolling display during the event, included in all advertising materials, and on the official Gala webpage.
Reserved Seats: 8
Recognition of Support:
Enjoy a 1/2 page black & white ad in the event program and event signage at the venue. Your logo will be featured as a singular scrolling display during the event, included in all advertising materials, and on the official Gala webpage.
Reserved Seats: 6
Recognition of Support:
Enjoy a 1/2 page black & white ad in the event program, your logo will be featured on a scrolling display during the event with Contraltos, included in all advertising materials, and on the official Gala webpage.
Reserved Seats: 6
Recognition of Support:
Enjoy a 1/4 page black & white ad in the event program, your logo will be featured on a scrolling display during the event with Tenors, included in all advertising materials, and on the official Gala webpage.
Reserved Seats: 4
Recognition of Support:
Your logo will be featured on a scrolling display during the event with Baritones, included in all advertising materials, and on the official Gala webpage.
Reserved Seats: 2
Recognition of Support:
Your name will be featured in the program and on the official Gala webpage.
Name listed as an underwriter for 5 to 8 student Gala performers attending a local theatre production!
8"x10.5" Full page, B&W
8"x5" 1/2 page, B&W
4"x5" 1/4 page, B&W
4"x2.5" Business Card, B&W
Name Listed
$
