High Performance Camp

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About this event
Capital Rugby High Performance is subsidizing the cost of this camp for our Capital Selects.
Capital Rugby High Performance is subsidizing the cost of this camp for our Capital Selects.
Not a Capital Select? Want to attend the camp? You need to be at least 18, registered to USA Rugby, and approved to be competitive at this level by our staff.
Not a Capital Select? Want to attend the camp? You need to be at least 18, registered to USA Rugby, and approved to be competitive at this level by our staff.
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