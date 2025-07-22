Capital Rugby Union

Hosted by

Capital Rugby Union

About this event

High Performance Camp

1005 Mt Vernon Ave

Alexandria, VA 22301, USA

Capital Selects Women
$100

Capital Rugby High Performance is subsidizing the cost of this camp for our Capital Selects.

Capital Selects Men
$100

Capital Rugby High Performance is subsidizing the cost of this camp for our Capital Selects.

Non-Capital Member - Women's
$500

Not a Capital Select? Want to attend the camp? You need to be at least 18, registered to USA Rugby, and approved to be competitive at this level by our staff.

Non-Capital Member - Men's
$500

Not a Capital Select? Want to attend the camp? You need to be at least 18, registered to USA Rugby, and approved to be competitive at this level by our staff.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!