High Point Elementary Saved By the FIT 5K 2026

Each race participant will receive a treat of Rita’s Italian Ice at the end of the race. These Sponsors will receive signage at the Rita’s table at the race staging area along with a shout out including company logo from the High Point PTA on social media both the week of May 3rd and the week of May 10th, Sponsorship also includes separate vendor table to advertise company offerings, and logo included in race packet. Sponsor may provide one pamphlet to include in each race packet as well.