High Point Elementary Saved By the FIT 5K 2026

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About this event
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This is for a single Student.
This is for a single Adult.
This is for a single Adult WITH a XXL Shirt order.
This is for a single Adult WITH a XXXL Shirt order.
Each race participant will receive a treat of Rita’s Italian Ice at the end of the race. These Sponsors will receive signage at the Rita’s table at the race staging area along with a shout out including company logo from the High Point PTA on social media both the week of May 3rd and the week of May 10th, Sponsorship also includes separate vendor table to advertise company offerings, and logo included in race packet. Sponsor may provide one pamphlet to include in each race packet as well.
Starting / Finish Line Sponsors will receive signage at the Start/Finish Line of the race along with a shout out including company logo from the High Point PTA on social media both the week of May 3rd and the week of May 10th, Sponsorship also includes separate vendor table to advertise company offerings, and logo included in race packet.
Water table Sponsors will receive signage at one of the four water stations through the 5K course along with a shout out including company logo from the High Point PTA on social media the week of May 3rd. Sponsorship also includes a separate vendor table to advertise company offerings, and logo included in race packet. - Sponsors may purchase multiple Water Table sponsorships.
Vendor tables have no sponsor incentive but vendors have the ability to reach over 125 families with a table set up inside of the race staging area. (In 2024, there were approximately 325 participants in the race.) *No direct sales will be allowed at the event. Vendors may advertise their current offerings, but we ask that no financial transactions take place at the FIT 5K.
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