High Protocol Dinner – Top / Diner Ticket

This is not a casual meal.

This is structure in motion.

The Top Ticket grants you a formal seat at the table for an intentionally crafted High Protocol Dinner experience hosted by Lifestyle America Social Club Inc.

Your place is reserved among those who value leadership, presentation, and deliberate power exchange expressed through refined dining.

What your ticket includes:

• Reserved formal table seating

• Full plated High Protocol Dinner service

• Structured service cadence

• Curated atmosphere and immersive container

• Saturday evening party access

This evening operates on timing, posture, and presence.

Dinner begins promptly. Service follows a defined flow. Expectations are clear.

Attire is High Protocol / Formal.

Elevate your presentation. Lead from the front.

This ticket is designed for Dominants and Tops who understand that power is not loud. It is controlled. It is intentional. It is visible in the smallest details.

Seats are limited. Once the table is set, it is set.





# Secure your place at the table accordingly.



