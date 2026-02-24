About this event
High Protocol Dinner – Top / Diner Ticket
This is not a casual meal.
This is structure in motion.
The Top Ticket grants you a formal seat at the table for an intentionally crafted High Protocol Dinner experience hosted by Lifestyle America Social Club Inc.
Your place is reserved among those who value leadership, presentation, and deliberate power exchange expressed through refined dining.
What your ticket includes:
• Reserved formal table seating
• Full plated High Protocol Dinner service
• Structured service cadence
• Curated atmosphere and immersive container
• Saturday evening party access
This evening operates on timing, posture, and presence.
Dinner begins promptly. Service follows a defined flow. Expectations are clear.
Attire is High Protocol / Formal.
Elevate your presentation. Lead from the front.
This ticket is designed for Dominants and Tops who understand that power is not loud. It is controlled. It is intentional. It is visible in the smallest details.
Seats are limited. Once the table is set, it is set.
# Secure your place at the table accordingly.
High Protocol Dinner – Service / Bottom Ticket
Service is not lesser.
Service is discipline in action.
The Service / Bottom Ticket is for those who choose to embody structure through intentional service during High Protocol Dinner.
This role is active. Visible. Essential.
What your ticket includes:
• Participation in Friday High Protocol training
• Assigned service role during formal dinner
• Structured rotation for plating, clearing, water, and kitchen support
• Shared service meal access
• Saturday evening party access
• Sunday Thank You Brunch
You will not be seated as a table guest.
You will be part of the operational spine that allows the evening to run on precision and timing.
Expectations:
• White shirt or blouse
• Black trousers or skirt
• Black shoes
• Optional red bow tie
• Genitals covered for health and safety
Service is conducted with posture, focus, and respect for the container being held.
You are not background.
You are part of the protocol.
This ticket is for those who understand that devotion is demonstrated through action, not words.
Limited service positions available.
When roles are filled, they are closed.
# Secure your place at the table accordingly.
High Protocol Dinner – Floor / Devotional Seating Ticket
Presence does not require a chair.
Devotion does not require attention.
The Floor / Devotional Seating Ticket is for slaves and submissives who will be positioned at their Master’s or Dominant’s feet during High Protocol Dinner.
This role is intentional.
It is visible restraint.
It is structured offering.
What your ticket includes:
• Friday High Protocol training
• Designated floor placement beside your Dominant’s seat
• Participation within the formal dinner container
• Saturday evening party access
• Sunday Thank You Brunch
Expectations:
• Genitals covered for health and safety
• Presentation aligned with your Dominant’s direction
• Posture maintained throughout service cadence
• Minimal movement unless directed
Floor seating is not casual lounging.
It is deliberate positioning within protocol.
You will not outshine the table.
You will not distract from the service flow.
You will represent your dynamic with control and composure.
This ticket is for those who understand that stillness carries weight.
That proximity is privilege.
That protocol is honored in silence as much as in action.
Positions are limited and must be approved in advance.
Once placements are assigned, they are fixed.
# Secure your place at the table accordingly.
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