High Protocol Dinner Training

This is the final training block before High Protocol Dinner.

Saturday afternoon is about tightening execution. By this point, you already know the structure. Now we refine timing, precision, and composure.

This session locks in:

• Entry order and room control

• Seating choreography

• Service timing and pacing

• Address protocol and response standards

• Silent cue communication

• Correction flow without disruption

• Dinner cadence control so we finish on time

We will run sequences at full pace.

We will rehearse transitions.

We will eliminate hesitation.

This is not theory. This is operational rehearsal.

If you are participating in High Protocol Dinner in any role, your attendance is expected.