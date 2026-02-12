Pisgah ARP Church

Hosted by

Pisgah ARP Church

About this event

High School Bonclarken Retreat

500 Pine Dr

Flat Rock, NC 28731, USA

Student Deposit
$40

Please add as many students as you are registering.

This non-refundable deposit is due with registration. The church offers scholarships that may cover the remaining balance (depending on the number of students attending); any remaining amount will be due by March 6.

Student Deposit (Pay by Cash/Check)
Free

Please add as many students as you are registering. Deposit is $40/student. Make out any checks to Pisgah ARP Church.

This non-refundable deposit is due with registration. The church offers scholarships that may cover the remaining balance (depending on the number of students attending); any remaining amount will be due by March 6.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!