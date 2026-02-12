High School Bonclarken Retreat

About this event
Please add as many students as you are registering.
This non-refundable deposit is due with registration. The church offers scholarships that may cover the remaining balance (depending on the number of students attending); any remaining amount will be due by March 6.
Please add as many students as you are registering. Deposit is $40/student. Make out any checks to Pisgah ARP Church.
This non-refundable deposit is due with registration. The church offers scholarships that may cover the remaining balance (depending on the number of students attending); any remaining amount will be due by March 6.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!