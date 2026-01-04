Allatoona Rowing Association

Allatoona Rowing Association

High School Membership 2026

Administration Fee
$150

No expiration

Administration Fee, one-time fee upon joining the club

Full Membership
$1,600

Valid for one year

Full Youth Annual Membership (January through December) Provides participation in a fully coached program for sculling and sweep rowing, including winter land-training.

Spring Sprint Season
$750

Valid for one year

Spring Sprint Season, March through early June

Summer Training Season
$300

Valid for one year

Summer Training Season, June and July

Fall Head Race Season
$600

Valid for one year

Fall Head Race Season, August through November

Winter Season
$450

Valid for one year

Winter Season, land training, December through February

