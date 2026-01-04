Allatoona Rowing Association

Offered by

Allatoona Rowing Association

About the memberships

High School Prorated 2026

Administration Fee
$100

No expiration

Administration Fee, one-time fee required upon joining the club

Spring Prorated Full Membership
$1,200

Valid until April 28, 2027

Joining April 1 - June 30th Full Membership, annual prorated Provides participation in a fully coached program

Summer Prorated Full Membership
$840

Valid until April 28, 2027

Joining July 1 - September 30th Full Membership, annual prorated Provides participation in a fully coached program

Fall Prorated Full Membership
$546

Valid until April 28, 2027

Joining October 1 - December 31st Full Membership, annual prorated Provides participation in a fully coached program

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