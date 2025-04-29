Academic Services Order

Save $20 on consultations with our compliance bundle! We offer two specialized consultation options tailored for high school planning: High School Education Strategy: This forward-thinking session helps you plan for the future. We’ll work together to align your student’s courses, extracurriculars, and milestones with their long-term goals—whether that means college, career, or other personal aspirations. High School Portfolio Review: Focused on the present, this session reviews your student’s progress so far. We’ll assess their completed work, identify any gaps, and develop a clear action plan to ensure they're on track for graduation and prepared for what’s next.

