High School Summer Clinics 2026 Registration

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About this event
June 8-11, 2026
High School Basketball ages 14-18
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
This clinic is designed for high school athletes who want to strengthen their skills and compete at a higher level. Players will focus on ball handling, shooting, passing, defensive techniques, and game strategy through drills, scrimmages, and team play. Whether you’re preparing for the upcoming season or looking to elevate your game, this camp offers a fun and competitive environment to build confidence, teamwork, and basketball IQ.
June 15-18, 2026
High School Volleyball ages 14-18
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
This clinic is designed for high school athletes who want to develop their skills and grow as teammates and competitors. Players will work on serving, passing, setting, hitting, and defensive strategies through focused drills and game play. Whether you’re preparing for the upcoming season or looking to improve your game, this camp offers a fun and supportive environment to train, compete, and build confidence on the court.
June 22-25, 2026
High School Soccer
6:00pm - 8:00 pm
This clinic is designed for high school athletes who want to strengthen their skills and grow as players. Campers will focus on dribbling, passing, shooting, defensive positioning, and game strategy through drills, games, and scrimmages. Whether you’re looking to sharpen your fundamentals or elevate your game, this camp provides a fun and competitive environment to build confidence, teamwork, and a love for the game.
June 29 - July 2, 2026
High School Gymnastics
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
This clinic is designed for students who want to develop strength, flexibility, and coordination while learning the fundamentals of sports acrobatic gymnastics. Campers will work on tumbling, balance, partner skills, and basic acro movements through guided instruction and fun activities. Whether your child is new to acro or looking to improve their skills, this camp provides a safe, supportive, and energetic environment to grow and have fun.
July 6-9, 2026
High School Basketball
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
This clinic is designed for high school athletes who want to strengthen their skills and compete at a higher level. Players will focus on ball handling, shooting, passing, defensive techniques, and game strategy through drills, scrimmages, and team play. Whether you’re preparing for the upcoming season or looking to elevate your game, this camp offers a fun and competitive environment to build confidence, teamwork, and basketball IQ.
July 13-16, 2026
High School Volleyball
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
This clinic is designed for high school athletes who want to develop their skills and grow as teammates and competitors. Players will work on serving, passing, setting, hitting, and defensive strategies through focused drills and game play. Whether you’re preparing for the upcoming season or looking to improve your game, this camp offers a fun and supportive environment to train, compete, and build confidence on the court.
July 20-23, 2026
High School Soccer
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
This clinic is designed for high school athletes who want to strengthen their skills and grow as players. Campers will focus on dribbling, passing, shooting, defensive positioning, and game strategy through drills, small-sided games, and scrimmages. Whether you’re looking to sharpen your fundamentals or elevate your game, this camp provides a fun and competitive environment to build confidence, teamwork, and a love for the game.
July 27-30, 2026
High School Gymnastics
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
This clinic is designed for students who want to develop strength, flexibility, and coordination while learning the fundamentals of acro gymnastics. Campers will work on tumbling, balance, partner skills, and basic acro movements through guided instruction and fun activities. Whether your child is new to acro or looking to improve their skills, this camp provides a safe, supportive, and energetic environment to grow and have fun.
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