High Tea at Two

Celebrate creativity and connection at this hands-on ceramic vase painting workshop! Guests will enjoy tea and light refreshments while selecting from a variety of handcrafted ceramic vases to personalize. Participants will be guided through several underglaze decoration techniques before creating a one-of-a-kind design that reflects their own artistic style. Once completed, vases will remain with gallery staff for clear glazing and kiln firing, and will be ready for pickup approximately 1–2 weeks after the workshop.