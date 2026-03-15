High Tea for DV: An Afternoon of Awareness, Healing & Dignity

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About this event
Includes:
• Dinner (steak or salmon)
• Tea service
• Program
Includes:
• Dinner (Steak or Salmon)
• Tea service
• Preferred seating
Includes:
• Dinner (Steak or Salmon)
• Tea service
• One drink ticket
• Preferred seating
• Name listed in event program under Crown Supporters
Includes:
• Recognition on event signage
• Recognition during the program
• Name listed as Community Partner
No seats included.
Includes:
• Dinner (Steak or Salmon)
• Tea service
• 2 drink tickets
• 2 reserved seats at the event
• Recognition during the program
• Name or logo listed in event program as Rose Partner
Includes:
• Dinner (Steak or Salmon)
• Tea service
• One drink ticket (up to six guests)
• Name or logo listed in event program
• Recognition on event signage
Reserved bench seating for your organization or team (up to 6 guests) with recognition as a Community Partner during the program.
Includes:
• Dinner (Steak or Salmon)
• Tea service
• One drink ticket (up to 6)
• Recognition on event signage and,
• Name or logo listed in event program as Leading Community Partner
Reserved bench seating for up to 6 guests, Premiere recognition during the program, and listing as leading community partner supporting Kandake Living and women rebuilding their lives after domestic violence.
$
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