Kandake Living

Hosted by

Kandake Living

About this event

High Tea for DV: An Afternoon of Awareness, Healing & Dignity

31880 Aliso Canyon Rd

Acton, CA 93510, USA

Garden Tea Ticket
$110

Includes:
• Dinner (steak or salmon)
• Tea service
• Program

Signature Tea Ticket
$150

Includes:
• Dinner (Steak or Salmon)
• Tea service
• Preferred seating

Crown Supporter Ticket
$250

Includes:
• Dinner (Steak or Salmon)
• Tea service
• One drink ticket
• Preferred seating
• Name listed in event program under Crown Supporters

Community Partner - (supporting but can't attend)
$500

Includes:
• Recognition on event signage
• Recognition during the program
• Name listed as Community Partner

No seats included.

Rose Partner Ticket
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes:
• Dinner (Steak or Salmon)
• Tea service
• 2 drink tickets
• 2 reserved seats at the event
• Recognition during the program
• Name or logo listed in event program as Rose Partner

Advocate Table-Ideal for organizations, teams, or leaders
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes:
• Dinner (Steak or Salmon)
• Tea service
• One drink ticket (up to six guests)

• Name or logo listed in event program

• Recognition on event signage

Reserved bench seating for your organization or team (up to 6 guests) with recognition as a Community Partner during the program.

Crown Partner
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes:
• Dinner (Steak or Salmon)
• Tea service
• One drink ticket (up to 6)

• Recognition on event signage and,

• Name or logo listed in event program as Leading Community Partner

Reserved bench seating for up to 6 guests, Premiere recognition during the program, and listing as leading community partner supporting Kandake Living and women rebuilding their lives after domestic violence.

Add a donation for Kandake Living

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