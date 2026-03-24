High Tea with Atlanta SWE

About this event
Join SWE Atlanta for a High Tea event on Sunday, April 26th at Magnolia Cottage in Duluth. High tea will take place from 12:00pm-3:00pm and includes tea selection and light bites.
Tickets for the event are $48.26 per person including taxes. Registration is limited and requires payment for the event in advance via Zeffy.
Link here to learn more about the event venue and menus.
(https://www.magnoliacottageduluth.com/)
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