SWE Atlanta

Hosted by

SWE Atlanta

About this event

High Tea with Atlanta SWE

2987 Main St

Duluth, GA 30096, USA

General Admission - Adult
$48.26

Join SWE Atlanta for a High Tea event on Sunday, April 26th at Magnolia Cottage in Duluth. High tea will take place from 12:00pm-3:00pm and includes tea selection and light bites.


Tickets for the event are $48.26 per person including taxes. Registration is limited and requires payment for the event in advance via Zeffy.


Link here to learn more about the event venue and menus.

(https://www.magnoliacottageduluth.com/)

General Admission - Child (10 and Under)
$22.45
Add a donation for SWE Atlanta

$

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