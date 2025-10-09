Awesome April Auction: Bid for Brighter Futures

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Starting bid
$50 Postino restaurant in Tempe, AZ, near our 2026 HEPNet conference site!
$10 Target gift card
1 HEPNet branded 20 oz stainless steel tumbler with lid, BPA free
Starting bid
$50 Marriott Bonvoy gift card
$10 Starbucks gift card
1 HEPNet branded 20 oz stainless steel tumbler with lid, BPA free
Starting bid
$50 Home Depot gift card
$25 Disney gift card
1 HEPNet branded 20 oz stainless steel tumbler with lid, BPA free
Starting bid
$50 Amazon gift card
$25 Starbucks gift card
1 HEPNet branded 20 oz stainless steel tumbler with lid, BPA free
Starting bid
$50 Shell Gas gift card
$25 Dunkin gift card
$10 Starbucks gift card
1 HEPNet branded 20 oz stainless steel tumbler with lid, BPA free
Starting bid
Apple $100 gift card
1 HEPNet branded 20 oz stainless steel tumbler with lid, BPA free
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