Higher Education Protection Network

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Higher Education Protection Network

About this event

Sales closed

Awesome April Auction: Bid for Brighter Futures

For the Arizona Bound item
For the Arizona Bound
$25

Starting bid

$50 Postino restaurant in Tempe, AZ, near our 2026 HEPNet conference site!

$10 Target gift card

1 HEPNet branded 20 oz stainless steel tumbler with lid, BPA free

For the Traveler item
For the Traveler
$25

Starting bid

$50 Marriott Bonvoy gift card

$10 Starbucks gift card

1 HEPNet branded 20 oz stainless steel tumbler with lid, BPA free

For the Homebody item
For the Homebody
$30

Starting bid

$50 Home Depot gift card

$25 Disney gift card

1 HEPNet branded 20 oz stainless steel tumbler with lid, BPA free

For Extra Zip item
For Extra Zip
$30

Starting bid

$50 Amazon gift card

$25 Starbucks gift card

1 HEPNet branded 20 oz stainless steel tumbler with lid, BPA free

For the Guzzler item
For the Guzzler
$35

Starting bid

$50 Shell Gas gift card

$25 Dunkin gift card

$10 Starbucks gift card

1 HEPNet branded 20 oz stainless steel tumbler with lid, BPA free

For the Apple of Your Eye item
For the Apple of Your Eye
$40

Starting bid

Apple $100 gift card

1 HEPNet branded 20 oz stainless steel tumbler with lid, BPA free

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