Higher Level Denver

Offered by

Higher Level Denver

About this shop

Higher Ground Coffee Shoppe

Hot Coffee item
Hot Coffee
$3

Hot Brewed Black or with milk/cream

Expresso item
Expresso
$4

Single shot black or with milk


Double Expresso item
Double Expresso
$5

Double shot expresso black or with milk/cream

Iced Coffee item
Iced Coffee
$4

Cold iced coffee black or with milk/cream

Frappe item
Frappe
$7

Iced Frappuccino

Furit Smoothies item
Furit Smoothies
$8

Vegan dairy free fruit smoothies

Hot Chocolate item
Hot Chocolate
$3

hot chocolate with marshmallows

Soda item
Soda
$3

Coke, sprite, Fanta orange and other soda brands

Fruit Juice item
Fruit Juice
$4

bottled fruit Juice

Power drinks item
Power drinks
$4

Powerade, body armor, Gatorade and other power drinks

Energy Drinks item
Energy Drinks
$5

energy boost drinks

Sparkling Water item
Sparkling Water
$3

carbonated flavored water

Bottled Water item
Bottled Water
$2

filtered bottled water

Hot Tea item
Hot Tea
$3

herbal, green hot tea

Large Anointed Oil item
Large Anointed Oil
$30

biblical handmade anointing oil for prayer

Medium Anointed Oil item
Medium Anointed Oil
$15

Medium sized handmade anointed oil

Small anointed Oil item
Small anointed Oil
$10

Small handmade anointed oil for prayer

Tiny Anointed Oil item
Tiny Anointed Oil
$5

Tiny travel size handmade anointed oil

Chinese Lunch item
Chinese Lunch
$10

Hot meat and Rice Chinese meal

Pretzel Bites item
Pretzel Bites
$7

hot pretzel bits with sauce

Nachos item
Nachos
$5

Hot Nachos with cheese and jalapenos

Grill Cheese Sandwich item
Grill Cheese Sandwich
$5

Hot Griled Cheese Sandwich

Hot Dog Combo item
Hot Dog Combo
$10

hotdog/brat chips and a drink

Pizza Combo item
Pizza Combo
$10

2 slices pizza chips and a Drink

Sandwich Combo item
Sandwich Combo
$10

hot/cold sandwich chips and drink combo

Pop & Candy combo item
Pop & Candy combo
$10

popcorn, cand, drink combo

Pop & Drink Combo item
Pop & Drink Combo
$7

popcorn & drink combo

Popcorn item
Popcorn
$5

Hot popcorn

Chips item
Chips
$3

individual bagged chips

Brats item
Brats
$5

hot grilled cheddar Brats

Breakfast Bars item
Breakfast Bars
$3

individual wrapped breakfast bars

Fresh Baked Goods item
Fresh Baked Goods
$5

fresh baked cookies, cake, muffins, brownies

Snack Packs item
Snack Packs
$2

Oreos, wafer, nutter butter, chocolate chip, ritz,

Trail Mix item
Trail Mix
$2

Nut & fruit Trail mix

Pop Tarts item
Pop Tarts
$3

Pop tarts

Gummy Bears 2 packs item
Gummy Bears 2 packs
$1

small gummy bears 2 for $1

Hoodies item
Hoodies
$50

HLD Customized Hoddies black/white

Crewneck Sweater item
Crewneck Sweater
$45

HLD custom Crewneck sweater

ZipUp Hoodie item
ZipUp Hoodie
$55

HLD Custom ZipUp Hoodie

Sweat Pants item
Sweat Pants
$45

Custom HLD Sweatpants

Long Sleeve T-Shirt item
Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$30

HLD Custom Long Sleeve Shirt

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$25

HLD Custom T-shirt

Trucker Hat item
Trucker Hat
$25

HLD Custom Trucker Hat

Beanie Hat item
Beanie Hat
$25

HLD Custom Beanie with embroidery

Sweat Towel item
Sweat Towel
$10

2 for 10 HLD Custom sweat towel

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