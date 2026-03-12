Higher Ground Coffee Shoppe

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About this shop
Hot Brewed Black or with milk/cream
Single shot black or with milk
Double shot expresso black or with milk/cream
Cold iced coffee black or with milk/cream
Iced Frappuccino
Vegan dairy free fruit smoothies
hot chocolate with marshmallows
Coke, sprite, Fanta orange and other soda brands
bottled fruit Juice
Powerade, body armor, Gatorade and other power drinks
energy boost drinks
carbonated flavored water
filtered bottled water
herbal, green hot tea
biblical handmade anointing oil for prayer
Medium sized handmade anointed oil
Small handmade anointed oil for prayer
Tiny travel size handmade anointed oil
Hot meat and Rice Chinese meal
hot pretzel bits with sauce
Hot Nachos with cheese and jalapenos
Hot Griled Cheese Sandwich
hotdog/brat chips and a drink
2 slices pizza chips and a Drink
hot/cold sandwich chips and drink combo
popcorn, cand, drink combo
popcorn & drink combo
Hot popcorn
individual bagged chips
hot grilled cheddar Brats
individual wrapped breakfast bars
fresh baked cookies, cake, muffins, brownies
Oreos, wafer, nutter butter, chocolate chip, ritz,
Nut & fruit Trail mix
Pop tarts
small gummy bears 2 for $1
HLD Customized Hoddies black/white
HLD custom Crewneck sweater
HLD Custom ZipUp Hoodie
Custom HLD Sweatpants
HLD Custom Long Sleeve Shirt
HLD Custom T-shirt
HLD Custom Trucker Hat
HLD Custom Beanie with embroidery
2 for 10 HLD Custom sweat towel
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