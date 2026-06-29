Higher Ground - VINE High School Retreat 2026

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About this event
Student
Students driving themselves/others to and from the retreat MUST register!
4pm - 8pm
Parent Volunteers will complete background checks prior to retreat weekend.
8am - 12pm
Parent Volunteers will complete background checks prior to retreat weekend.
12pm - 4pm
Parent Volunteers will complete background checks prior to retreat weekend.
4pm - 8pm
Parent Volunteers will complete background checks prior to retreat weekend.
8am - 12pm
Parent Volunteers will complete background checks prior to retreat weekend.
Spend the weekend, including overnight in the students' cabin. Parent Volunteers will complete background checks prior to retreat weekend.
Spend the weekend, including overnight in the students' cabin. Parent Volunteers will complete background checks prior to retreat weekend.
Help us welcome ALL of our students to the retreat!
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