A rustic wooden sign with the word "RETREAT" carved into it is set against a backdrop of vibrant green and red fall foliage, with "High School HIGHER GROUND RETREAT" text above.

Hosted by

Vine Student Leadership

About this event

Higher Ground - VINE High School Retreat 2026

3088 Smith Springs Rd

Antioch, TN 37013, USA

Weekend Registration
$200

Student

Student Driver - Registration
Free

Students driving themselves/others to and from the retreat MUST register!

Friday PM - Parent Volunteer
Free

4pm - 8pm


Parent Volunteers will complete background checks prior to retreat weekend.

Saturday AM - Parent Volunteer
Free

8am - 12pm


Parent Volunteers will complete background checks prior to retreat weekend.

Saturday Midday - Parent Volunteer
Free

12pm - 4pm


Parent Volunteers will complete background checks prior to retreat weekend.

Saturday PM - Parent Volunteer
Free

4pm - 8pm


Parent Volunteers will complete background checks prior to retreat weekend.

Sunday AM - Parent Volunteer
Free

8am - 12pm


Parent Volunteers will complete background checks prior to retreat weekend.

Weekend Parent Chaperone - MALE
Free

Spend the weekend, including overnight in the students' cabin. Parent Volunteers will complete background checks prior to retreat weekend.

Weekend Parent Chaperone - FEMALE
Free

Spend the weekend, including overnight in the students' cabin. Parent Volunteers will complete background checks prior to retreat weekend.

Retreat Scholarship Fund - Donation
Pay what you can

Help us welcome ALL of our students to the retreat!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!