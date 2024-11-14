American Legacy Theatre

Hosted by

American Legacy Theatre

About this event

HIGHER - Original Rock Musical

44 E 6th St

Cincinnati, OH 45202

General Admission
$40

*Note: Veterans, Active Military, and those at/under 200% Federal Poverty Level are eligible for complimentary admission. Please text 513-443-5429 for your discount code.

Group Rate (4+ Tix)
$35

Buy four (4) or more tickets and SAVE 12.5% on each ticket.

Family & Friend Supporter
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two (2) Tickets and special recognition as a proud supporter of American Legacy Theatre in the production program.

Empowering Voices for Equity Champion
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two (2) Tickets and special recognition as a champion of American Legacy Theatre and equity in the production program, our website, and advertising.

Add a donation for American Legacy Theatre

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!