HIGHER - Original Rock Musical

Hosted by
About this event
*Note: Veterans, Active Military, and those at/under 200% Federal Poverty Level are eligible for complimentary admission. Please text 513-443-5429 for your discount code.
Buy four (4) or more tickets and SAVE 12.5% on each ticket.
Two (2) Tickets and special recognition as a proud supporter of American Legacy Theatre in the production program.
Two (2) Tickets and special recognition as a champion of American Legacy Theatre and equity in the production program, our website, and advertising.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!