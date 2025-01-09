Highest of Seven Hills LAA 2025 - 2026 Membership

This is only for new Beta Phi Graduates. A discount code is available, contact Treasurer for details. Alumni, Life, and Honorary members of the Sorority who would like to activate their TBSAA membership for the purposes of participating in or founding local alumni associations (LAAs), can purchase an LAA-Only membership. This level of membership includes a subscription to our newsletter, The Entr’Acte, and status to be counted on the roster as a dues-paid member of TBSAA when submitting reports to the TBSAA. Members who are at the LAA-Only level are not sent a membership card, but instead receive an email receipt, and cannot attend district or national events or conventions. LAAs may charge a separate, local membership fee or dues. Price includes $2.34 transaction fee for TSBAA.

