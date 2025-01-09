Highest of Seven Hills Alumni Association of Tau Beta Sigma
Highest of Seven Hills LAA 2025 - 2026 Membership
Join/Renew TBSAA - Gold Star Club + Chapter Dues
$162.34
Alumni, Life, and Honorary members of Tau Beta Sigma can enhance their participation by joining TBSAA with Gold Star Club status. Gold Star Club members receive all of the benefits of the Standard Membership, plus a special commemorative gift, an annual conference call with the Executive Council, recognition in The Rhapsody and The Podium, access to special member-only events at national conventions, and more to be announced. Price includes $2.34 transaction fee for TSBAA.
Join/Renew TBSAA - Standard Membership + Chapter Dues
$133.34
TBSAA standard Alumni membership is open to all alumni, Life, and honorary members of the Sorority in good standing who wish to support the mission of the organization, attend various district and national events, and possibly participate in a local alumni association (LAA).
Alumni members are able to attend district and national events and conventions, receive a membership gift, a subscription to our newsletter The Entr’Acte, the bi-annual TBSAA magazine, The Rhapsody, access to participate in TBSAA national networking, philanthropic, and professional development programs, and membership in LAAs. Price includes $2.34 transaction fee for TSBAA.
Join/Renew TBSAA - LAA Only + Chapters Dues
$106.34
Alumni, Life, and Honorary members of the Sorority who would like to activate their TBSAA membership for the purposes of participating in or founding local alumni associations (LAAs), can purchase an LAA-Only membership. This level of membership includes a subscription to our newsletter, The Entr’Acte, and status to be counted on the roster as a dues-paid member of TBSAA when submitting reports to the TBSAA. Members who are at the LAA-Only level are not sent a membership card, but instead receive an email receipt, and cannot attend district or national events or conventions. LAAs may charge a separate, local membership fee or dues. Price includes $2.34 transaction fee for TSBAA.
Join TBSAA - LAA Only + Chapter Dues (Recent Beta Phi Grad)
$21.34
This is only for new Beta Phi Graduates. A discount code is available, contact Treasurer for details. Alumni, Life, and Honorary members of the Sorority who would like to activate their TBSAA membership for the purposes of participating in or founding local alumni associations (LAAs), can purchase an LAA-Only membership. This level of membership includes a subscription to our newsletter, The Entr’Acte, and status to be counted on the roster as a dues-paid member of TBSAA when submitting reports to the TBSAA. Members who are at the LAA-Only level are not sent a membership card, but instead receive an email receipt, and cannot attend district or national events or conventions. LAAs may charge a separate, local membership fee or dues. Price includes $2.34 transaction fee for TSBAA.
Chapter Dues Only (General/Associate Membership)
$85
This is ONLY if you have paid your TBSAA dues on the National Website. Please note you MUST have an active 2025-2026 TBSAA membership to select this option. If you select this option please email a copy of your paid TBSAA receipt to [email protected] for verification.
General - Alumni and Honorary Members of the Beta Phi Chapter of Tau Beta Sigma.
Associate -Alumni and Honorary Members of Tau Beta Sigma who were not initiated by the Beta Phi Chapter.
Supporting Sponsor (Non TBS Members)
$65
Individuals who are not members of Tau Beta Sigma who wish to support the organization and its activities.
Supporting Sponsors DO NOT need to purchase a TBSAA Membership.
Add a donation for Highest of Seven Hills Alumni Association of Tau Beta Sigma
$
