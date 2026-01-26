Knights of Columbus Council 8500

Hosted by

Knights of Columbus Council 8500

About this event

HIGHLAND CELTIC CEILIDH 2026

Church of the Holy Spirit - Social Hall-

3700 Harvey Lake Rd, Highland Township, MI 48356, USA

Adult General Admission
$40

One adult general admission. Must be 21 + years of age valid photo ID required at entry. Includes: Celtic Buffet and live entertainment.

VIP Table for 8 w/general admission
$345
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Priority reserved table and seating for 8 general admission tickets. Includes: Celtic buffet and live entertainment. 21+ Valid photo ID required at entry.

Premium Beer Ticket
$5

Premium Beers: Guinness Draught Guinness 0.0 Dirty Bastard Scottish Ale Bell’s two Hearted Ale Long Drink Variety Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

Regular Beers
$3

Regular Beers: Yuengling Traditional Lager Yuengling Flight Yuengling Black and Tan Smithwicks Harp Founders Flyover Norca Too Lemon IceTea Norca Too Turnt Berry Blast Iced Tea

Wines
$3

Wines: Liberty Creek Moscato 13 Degrees Celius Sauvignon Blanc Sea Glase Rose’ Syamore Cabernet Sauvignon

Soft Drinks
$2

Soft Drinks: Pepsi, Diet.Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Starry, Schweppes Ginger Ale

Aquafina Water
$1

Water: AquaFina 16.9oz

Add a donation for Knights of Columbus Council 8500

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