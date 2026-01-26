HIGHLAND CELTIC CEILIDH 2026

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About this event
3700 Harvey Lake Rd, Highland Township, MI 48356, USA
One adult general admission. Must be 21 + years of age valid photo ID required at entry. Includes: Celtic Buffet and live entertainment.
Priority reserved table and seating for 8 general admission tickets. Includes: Celtic buffet and live entertainment. 21+ Valid photo ID required at entry.
Premium Beers: Guinness Draught Guinness 0.0 Dirty Bastard Scottish Ale Bell’s two Hearted Ale Long Drink Variety Angry Orchard Crisp Apple
Regular Beers: Yuengling Traditional Lager Yuengling Flight Yuengling Black and Tan Smithwicks Harp Founders Flyover Norca Too Lemon IceTea Norca Too Turnt Berry Blast Iced Tea
Wines: Liberty Creek Moscato 13 Degrees Celius Sauvignon Blanc Sea Glase Rose’ Syamore Cabernet Sauvignon
Soft Drinks: Pepsi, Diet.Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Starry, Schweppes Ginger Ale
Water: AquaFina 16.9oz
$
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