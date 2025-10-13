Fling Together Collective

Highland Grace & Rhythm with Kate DeGood

Recorded Class with Donation
$10

For those unable to attend live class & FTDT bronze members wishing to receive the recording. Receive the recording of the live class from November 15th. Class recordings will be available for 3 months. Donations help us offset costs of the class and benefit our non-profit initiatives.

Live & Recorded Class with Donation
$10

Fling Together classes are offered by a "pay what you can" donation starting at $10. With your donation you can attend the live class and you will receive the recording of the class. Class recordings will be available for 3 months. Donations help us offset costs of the class and benefit our non-profit initiatives.

Group Ticket - Live & Recorded Class with Donation
$35

Intended for dance studios or groups taking class together. Fling Together classes are offered by a "pay what you can" donation starting at $35 for groups. With your donation you can attend the live class and you will receive the recording of the class. Class recordings will be available for 3 months. Donations help us offset costs of the class and benefit our non-profit initiatives.

