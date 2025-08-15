Highland Hawks PTA Store

Blanket item
Blanket
$20

Pre-Sale Must Sale 75


USA Made 50x60



Birthday Marquee item
Birthday Marquee
$20

Put Your Child's Name On The Marquee On Their Birthday!

VIP Birthday Marquee item
VIP Birthday Marquee
$30

Put Your Child's Name On The Marquee On Their Birthday! And They Get a goodie bag Delivered To Their Classroom!

5x5 Vinyl Sticker item
5x5 Vinyl Sticker
$2

Die Cut Glossy Sticker Full Color Printed on 3M Vinyl

UV Resistant 100% waterproof

Silicone Bracelets (youth) item
Silicone Bracelets (youth)
$3

yellow and blue bracelets with Highland Elementary Hawks written on them

Silicone Bracelets (adult) item
Silicone Bracelets (adult)
$3

yellow and blue bracelets with Highland Elementary Hawks written on them

Lanyard item
Lanyard item
Lanyard
$5

Full-Color Lanyards Imprinting on both sides.

#2 Mood Pencil item
#2 Mood Pencil
$1

Pencil changes from blue to white with heat from your hand.

Youth T-Shirt item
Youth T-Shirt
$20

youth shirts from xs-xl

