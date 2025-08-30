Highland Hawks PTA

Offered by

Highland Hawks PTA

About this shop

Highland Hawks Spirit Shop

T-shirt
$20

youth t-shirts available from youth xs- youth xl


Adult T-shirt sizes small-xl

Lanyard
$5

Full- Color Lanyards imprinting on both sides.

Silicone Bracelets
$3

yellow and blue bracelets with Highland Elementary Hawks written on them. youth and adult sizes

5x5 Vinyl Sticker
$2

Die Cut Glossy Sticker Full Color Printed on Vinyl

UV Resistant 100% Waterproof

#2Mood Pencil
$1

Pencil Changes from Blue to White with heat from your hand

License Plate
$2
Sling Backpack
$5

blue with highland written on it.

Highland Pen
$1
Gift Card
$5

5.00 Virtual Gift Card

Gift Card
$10

Virtual Gift Card

Gift Card
$15

Virtual Gift Card

Gift Card
$20

Virtual Gift Card

Stainless Steel Tumbler item
Stainless Steel Tumbler item
Stainless Steel Tumbler
$25

40oz stainless steel tumblers with a straw

Blanket
$25

Highland Hawks Blanket

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!