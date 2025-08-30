Highland Hawks Spirit Shop

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youth t-shirts available from youth xs- youth xl
Adult T-shirt sizes small-xl
Full- Color Lanyards imprinting on both sides.
yellow and blue bracelets with Highland Elementary Hawks written on them. youth and adult sizes
Die Cut Glossy Sticker Full Color Printed on Vinyl
UV Resistant 100% Waterproof
Pencil Changes from Blue to White with heat from your hand
blue with highland written on it.
5.00 Virtual Gift Card
Virtual Gift Card
Virtual Gift Card
Virtual Gift Card
40oz stainless steel tumblers with a straw
Highland Hawks Blanket
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