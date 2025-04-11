Highland Humane Society Memberships 2025

Top Dog Sponsor
$1,000

All Top Dog Sponsors will be advertised on our website with Name, Logo, & Custom message if desired as well as our social media pages.
Purr-fect Partner Sponsor
$500

All Purr-fect Partner Sponsors will be advertised on our website with Name, Logo, & Custom message if desired as well as our social media pages.
Furry Friend
$250

Any sponsor who wishes to donate in memory of a loved one or pet may do so. Furry Friend and above will be posted to social media throughout the year.
Paw Pal
$100

