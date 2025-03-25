Highland Humane Society's shop

This is for an 8x10 canvas, paint and bag for painting and bag for transporting home. How it works: You will pick out some colors of paint, squirt them on the canvas. Spread peanut butter or spray cheese on the outside of 1 of the bags given to you. Place the canvas with paint inside the baggie. Put on the ground for your dog to lick off the peanut butter or spray cheese and they will "paint" with their nose and tongue that way. Once they are done we'll remove the canvas from the baggie, allow it to dry before placing it in the second baggie to go home with.

