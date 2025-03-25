Highland Humane Society

Offered by

Highland Humane Society

About this shop

Highland Humane Society's shop

Bunny craft item
Bunny craft
$5
This is for 1 Bunny craft only
Bunny Head band item
Bunny Head band
$5
This is for 1 Bunny Head band only
Caterpillar ONLY item
Caterpillar ONLY
$5
This is for the Caterpillar craft ONLY
Bee ONLY item
Bee ONLY
$5
This is for the Bee craft ONLY
Lady Bug ONLY item
Lady Bug ONLY
$5
This is for the Lady Bug craft ONLY
Butterfly ONLY item
Butterfly ONLY
$5
This is for the Butterfly craft ONLY
Nose Art Painting for Pups item
Nose Art Painting for Pups
$5
This is for an 8x10 canvas, paint and bag for painting and bag for transporting home. How it works: You will pick out some colors of paint, squirt them on the canvas. Spread peanut butter or spray cheese on the outside of 1 of the bags given to you. Place the canvas with paint inside the baggie. Put on the ground for your dog to lick off the peanut butter or spray cheese and they will "paint" with their nose and tongue that way. Once they are done we'll remove the canvas from the baggie, allow it to dry before placing it in the second baggie to go home with.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!