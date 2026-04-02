Highland Humane Society's Spay & Neuter Appointments

***This is for 1 Female cat spay at full price for OAR clinic on 5/27/2026.





THESE APPOINTMENTS ARE NONREFUNDABLE SO BE SURE YOU CAN MAKE IT.





****IF YOUR CAT IS NOT UP TO DATE ON RABIES VACCINE YOU MUST ALSO PURCHASE A RABIES VACCINE ON HERE AS WELL.





You will need to fill out paperwork when you drop off the cat since you are signing up online.





Drop off is between 6-6:30 am at 3559 state Route 136, Hillsboro.





Pick up is between 4-5 pm same day, we will contact you when your cat is done and ready.