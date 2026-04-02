Highland Humane Society's Spay & Neuter Appointments

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***This is for 1 Female cat spay at full price for OAR clinic on 5/27/2026.
THESE APPOINTMENTS ARE NONREFUNDABLE SO BE SURE YOU CAN MAKE IT.
****IF YOUR CAT IS NOT UP TO DATE ON RABIES VACCINE YOU MUST ALSO PURCHASE A RABIES VACCINE ON HERE AS WELL.
You will need to fill out paperwork when you drop off the cat since you are signing up online.
Drop off is between 6-6:30 am at 3559 state Route 136, Hillsboro.
Pick up is between 4-5 pm same day, we will contact you when your cat is done and ready.
***TNR includes spay or neuter, Rabies, & an ear tip (required to get this price)
***This is for 1 Female or male cat surgery at TNR price for OAR clinic on 5/27/2026.
THESE APPOINTMENTS ARE NONREFUNDABLE SO BE SURE YOU CAN MAKE IT.
You will need to fill out paperwork when you drop off the cat since you are signing up online.
Drop off is between 6-6:30 am at 3559 state Route 136, Hillsboro.
Pick up is between 4-5 pm same day, we will contact you when your cat is done and ready.
This is for 1 female cat spay for Rascal Clinic on May 29, 2026.
THESE APPOINTMENTS ARE NONREFUNDABLE SO BE SURE YOU CAN MAKE IT.
****IF YOUR CAT IS NOT UP TO DATE ON RABIES VACCINE YOU MUST ALSO PURCHASE A RABIES VACCINE ON HERE AS WELL.
ALL CATS MUST BE IN SEPERATE CAT CARRIERS OR LIVE TRAPS.
You will need to fill out paperwork when you drop off the cat since you are signing up online.
Drop off is between 7-8 am at 3559 state Route 136, Hillsboro.
Pick up is by 7 pm same day at same address, we will contact you when your cat is done and ready.
This is for 1 male cat neuter for Rascal Clinic on May 29, 2026.
THESE APPOINTMENTS ARE NONREFUNDABLE SO BE SURE YOU CAN MAKE IT.
****IF YOUR CAT IS NOT UP TO DATE ON RABIES VACCINE YOU MUST ALSO PURCHASE A RABIES VACCINE ON HERE AS WELL.
ALL CATS MUST BE IN SEPERATE CAT CARRIERS OR LIVE TRAPS.
You will need to fill out paperwork when you drop off the cat since you are signing up online.
Drop off is between 7-8 am at 3559 state Route 136, Hillsboro.
Pick up is by 7 pm same day at same address, we will contact you when your cat is done and ready.
***PLEASE BE SURE TO KNOW YOUR DOG'S ACTUAL WEIGHT.
DOGS THAT ARE LARGER THAN THE SIZE REQUESTED WILL HAVE TO WAIT IN THE CAR WITH THEIR OWNER FOR SURGERY.
This is for surgery on May 29, 2026 for a dog male or female that weighs 0-40 lbs ONLY.
THESE APPOINTMENTS ARE NONREFUNDABLE SO BE SURE YOU CAN MAKE IT.
****IF YOUR CAT IS NOT UP TO DATE ON RABIES VACCINE YOU MUST ALSO PURCHASE A RABIES VACCINE ON HERE AS WELL.
You will need to fill out paperwork when you drop off the cat since you are signing up online.
Drop off is between 8-9 am at 3559 state Route 136, Hillsboro.
Pick up is by 7 pm same day, we will contact you when your dog is done and ready.
***PLEASE BE SURE TO KNOW YOUR DOG'S ACTUAL WEIGHT.
DOGS THAT ARE LARGER THAN THE SIZE REQUESTED WILL HAVE TO WAIT IN THE CAR WITH THEIR OWNER FOR SURGERY.
This is for surgery on May 29, 2026 for a dog male or female that weighs 41-60 lbs ONLY
You will have forms to fill out THESE APPOINTMENTS ARE NONREFUNDABLE SO BE SURE YOU CAN MAKE IT.
****IF YOUR CAT IS NOT UP TO DATE ON RABIES VACCINE YOU MUST ALSO PURCHASE A RABIES VACCINE ON HERE AS WELL.
You will need to fill out paperwork when you drop off the cat since you are signing up online.
Drop off is between 8-9 am at 3559 state Route 136, Hillsboro.
Pick up is by 7 pm same day, we will contact you when your dog is done and ready.
***PLEASE BE SURE TO KNOW YOUR DOG'S ACTUAL WEIGHT.
DOGS THAT ARE LARGER THAN THE SIZE REQUESTED WILL HAVE TO WAIT IN THE CAR WITH THEIR OWNER FOR SURGERY.
This is for surgery on May 29, 2026 for a dog male or female that is 61-100 lbs ONLY.
THESE APPOINTMENTS ARE NONREFUNDABLE SO BE SURE YOU CAN MAKE IT.
****IF YOUR CAT IS NOT UP TO DATE ON RABIES VACCINE YOU MUST ALSO PURCHASE A RABIES VACCINE ON HERE AS WELL.
You will need to fill out paperwork when you drop off the dog since you are signing up online.
Drop off is between 8-9 am at 3559 state Route 136, Hillsboro.
Pick up is by 7 pm same day, we will contact you when your dog is done and ready.
***Rabies is a requirement to be altered on all of our clinics. If your animal is up to date you MUST provide paper proof of current Rabies to be exempt from purchasing one. Rabies tags are not proof.
***This is for 1 Female cat spay at full price for OAR clinic on 6/03/2026.
THESE APPOINTMENTS ARE NONREFUNDABLE SO BE SURE YOU CAN MAKE IT.
****IF YOUR CAT IS NOT UP TO DATE ON RABIES VACCINE YOU MUST ALSO PURCHASE A RABIES VACCINE ON HERE AS WELL.
You will need to fill out paperwork when you drop off the cat since you are signing up online.
Drop off is between 6-6:30 am at 3559 state Route 136, Hillsboro.
Pick up is between 4-5 pm same day, we will contact you when your cat is done and ready.
***This is for 1 male cat neuter at full price for OAR clinic on 6/03/2026.
THESE APPOINTMENTS ARE NONREFUNDABLE SO BE SURE YOU CAN MAKE IT.
****IF YOUR CAT IS NOT UP TO DATE ON RABIES VACCINE YOU MUST ALSO PURCHASE A RABIES VACCINE ON HERE AS WELL.
You will need to fill out paperwork when you drop off the cat since you are signing up online.
Drop off is between 6-6:30 am at 3559 state Route 136, Hillsboro.
Pick up is between 4-5 pm same day, we will contact you when your cat is done and ready.
***TNR includes spay or neuter, Rabies, & an ear tip (required to get this price)
***This is for 1 Female or male cat surgery at TNR price for OAR clinic on 6/03/2026.
THESE APPOINTMENTS ARE NONREFUNDABLE SO BE SURE YOU CAN MAKE IT.
You will need to fill out paperwork when you drop off the cat since you are signing up online.
Drop off is between 6-6:30 am at 3559 state Route 136, Hillsboro.
Pick up is between 4-5 pm same day, we will contact you when your cat is done and ready.
***This is for 1 Female cat spay at full price for OAR clinic on 6/10/2026.
THESE APPOINTMENTS ARE NONREFUNDABLE SO BE SURE YOU CAN MAKE IT.
****IF YOUR CAT IS NOT UP TO DATE ON RABIES VACCINE YOU MUST ALSO PURCHASE A RABIES VACCINE ON HERE AS WELL.
You will need to fill out paperwork when you drop off the cat since you are signing up online.
Drop off is between 6-6:30 am at 3559 state Route 136, Hillsboro.
Pick up is between 4-5 pm same day, we will contact you when your cat is done and ready.
***This is for 1 male cat neuter at full price for OAR clinic on 6/10/2026.
THESE APPOINTMENTS ARE NONREFUNDABLE SO BE SURE YOU CAN MAKE IT.
****IF YOUR CAT IS NOT UP TO DATE ON RABIES VACCINE YOU MUST ALSO PURCHASE A RABIES VACCINE ON HERE AS WELL.
You will need to fill out paperwork when you drop off the cat since you are signing up online.
Drop off is between 6-6:30 am at 3559 state Route 136, Hillsboro.
Pick up is between 4-5 pm same day, we will contact you when your cat is done and ready.
***TNR includes spay or neuter, Rabies, & an ear tip (required to get this price)
***This is for 1 Female or male cat surgery at TNR price for OAR clinic on 6/10/2026.
THESE APPOINTMENTS ARE NONREFUNDABLE SO BE SURE YOU CAN MAKE IT.
You will need to fill out paperwork when you drop off the cat since you are signing up online.
Drop off is between 6-6:30 am at 3559 state Route 136, Hillsboro.
Pick up is between 4-5 pm same day, we will contact you when your cat is done and ready.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!