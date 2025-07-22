Highland Lakes School Parent Teacher Student Organization

Offered by

Highland Lakes School Parent Teacher Student Organization

About this shop

Highland Lakes School Spiritwear Shop

Youth HLS Bear Heart Sunglasses item
Youth HLS Bear Heart Sunglasses item
Youth HLS Bear Heart Sunglasses item
Youth HLS Bear Heart Sunglasses
$16

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: Navy or light blue

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0
Youth HLS Bear Sunglasses item
Youth HLS Bear Sunglasses item
Youth HLS Bear Sunglasses item
Youth HLS Bear Sunglasses
$16

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: Navy or light blue

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0
Youth HLS In My Bears Era item
Youth HLS In My Bears Era item
Youth HLS In My Bears Era item
Youth HLS In My Bears Era
$16

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: Navy or light blue

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0
Youth HLS Bear Pride item
Youth HLS Bear Pride item
Youth HLS Bear Pride item
Youth HLS Bear Pride
$16

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: Navy or Kelly Green

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0
Youth HLS Bears 25-26 item
Youth HLS Bears 25-26 item
Youth HLS Bears 25-26 item
Youth HLS Bears 25-26
$16

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: Navy or Kelly Green

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0
Youth Long Sleeve Tee Bear Pride item
Youth Long Sleeve Tee Bear Pride item
Youth Long Sleeve Tee Bear Pride item
Youth Long Sleeve Tee Bear Pride
$18

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: Navy or Kelly Green

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0
Youth HLS 3/4 Sleeve Baseball item
Youth HLS 3/4 Sleeve Baseball item
Youth HLS 3/4 Sleeve Baseball
$19

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: White with Navy

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0
Youth HLS Hooded Sweatshirt item
Youth HLS Hooded Sweatshirt item
Youth HLS Hooded Sweatshirt item
Youth HLS Hooded Sweatshirt
$28

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: Navy

Design: Sunglasses or Heart Sunglasses

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0
Youth HLS Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Youth HLS Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Youth HLS Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Youth HLS Crewneck Sweatshirt
$28

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: Navy

Design: Sunglasses or Heart Sunglasses

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0
Youth HLS Zip Up Sweatshirt item
Youth HLS Zip Up Sweatshirt item
Youth HLS Zip Up Sweatshirt
$30

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: Navy

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0
Adult HLS Polo item
Adult HLS Polo item
Adult HLS Polo item
Adult HLS Polo
$25

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: Kelly Green

Fit: Unisex or Female

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0
Adult HLS Bears Heart Sunglasses item
Adult HLS Bears Heart Sunglasses item
Adult HLS Bears Heart Sunglasses item
Adult HLS Bears Heart Sunglasses
$18

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: Navy and light blue

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0
Adult HLS Bears Sunglasses item
Adult HLS Bears Sunglasses item
Adult HLS Bears Sunglasses item
Adult HLS Bears Sunglasses
$18

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: Navy and light blue

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0
Adult HLS In My Bears Era item
Adult HLS In My Bears Era item
Adult HLS In My Bears Era item
Adult HLS In My Bears Era
$18

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: Navy and light blue

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0
Adult HLS Bear Pride item
Adult HLS Bear Pride item
Adult HLS Bear Pride item
Adult HLS Bear Pride
$18

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: Navy and Kelly Green

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0
Adult HLS Bears 25-26 item
Adult HLS Bears 25-26 item
Adult HLS Bears 25-26 item
Adult HLS Bears 25-26
$18

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: Navy and Kelly Green

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0
Adult Long Sleeve Tee Bear Pride item
Adult Long Sleeve Tee Bear Pride item
Adult Long Sleeve Tee Bear Pride item
Adult Long Sleeve Tee Bear Pride
$20

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: Navy or Kelly Green

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0
Adult HLS 3/4 Sleeve Baseball item
Adult HLS 3/4 Sleeve Baseball item
Adult HLS 3/4 Sleeve Baseball
$21

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: White with navy

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0
Adult HLS Hooded Sweatshirt item
Adult HLS Hooded Sweatshirt item
Adult HLS Hooded Sweatshirt item
Adult HLS Hooded Sweatshirt
$30

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: Navy

Design: Sunglasses or Heart Sunglasses

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0
Adult HLS Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Adult HLS Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Adult HLS Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Adult HLS Crewneck Sweatshirt
$30

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: Navy

Design: Sunglasses or Heart Sunglasses

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0
Adult HLS Zip Up Sweatshirt item
Adult HLS Zip Up Sweatshirt item
Adult HLS Zip Up Sweatshirt
$32

Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear

Colors: Navy

Sizing: See picture for sizing charts


*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.


**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.

0

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