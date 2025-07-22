Highland Lakes School Spiritwear Shop

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About this shop
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: Navy or light blue
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: Navy or light blue
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: Navy or light blue
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: Navy or Kelly Green
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: Navy or Kelly Green
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: Navy or Kelly Green
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: White with Navy
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: Navy
Design: Sunglasses or Heart Sunglasses
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: Navy
Design: Sunglasses or Heart Sunglasses
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: Navy
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: Kelly Green
Fit: Unisex or Female
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: Navy and light blue
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: Navy and light blue
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: Navy and light blue
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: Navy and Kelly Green
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: Navy and Kelly Green
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: Navy or Kelly Green
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: White with navy
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: Navy
Design: Sunglasses or Heart Sunglasses
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: Navy
Design: Sunglasses or Heart Sunglasses
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Highland Lakes Bears Spiritwear
Colors: Navy
Sizing: See picture for sizing charts
*All items have free shipping and will be delivered to your student at school. Please be patient as it can take a few weeks for a batch to be completed and distributed.
**We do not keep an inventory and each shirt is made to order. No exchanges or returns. If errors are made by K&M, please contact us and we will fix it.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!