Highland Park Bass Team Fundraiser at Flying Fish 2025

6126 Luther Ln

Dallas, TX 75225, USA

Dinner Tickets - Catfish, Burgers, or Chicken item
$20

Four options for dinner including fried catfish, hamburger/cheeseburger, grilled chicken, or chicken tenders...all served with fries and hushpuppies. Includes Tea or Soft Drink. Take-Out will be available!

Raffle Tickets-$10 for 1 item
$10

AWESOME PRIZES! Buy tickets now and pick your raffle items at the dinner. We have custom rods, screaming reels, elite fishing gear, high-end hunting gear and much, much more as part of our raffle this year. There will be four raffle baskets this year: The Reel Deal, The Trophy Hunt, The Ultimate Tailgate, and The Stream Dream - each with a retail value in excess of $1,500!!!


SPECIAL BONUS: For every five raffle tickets you buy, we will give you one free raffle ticket!


If you cannot make the dinner, your raffle tickets will be divided evenly across the four baskets or you can email [email protected] in advance with your basket preferences.


Note: A person/family may only win one of the four raffle baskets to ensure we have multiple winners. If the same person/family is selected for a second raffle basket, a new ticket will be drawn until there is a new winner.

Trophy Sponsor (8 Dinner Tickets & 60 Raffle Tickets) item
$750

Donation Includes:


Event Recognition, 8 Dinner Tickets, and 60 Raffle Tickets

Largemouth Sponsor (6 Dinner Tickets & 40 Raffle Tickets) item
$500

Donation Includes:


Event Recognition, 6 Dinner Tickets, and 40 Raffle Tickets

Smallmouth Sponsor (4 Dinner Tickets & 20 Raffle Tickets) item
$250

Donation Includes:


Event Recognition, 4 Dinner Tickets, and 20 Raffle Tickets

Bluegill Sponsor (2 Dinner Tickets & 6 Raffle Tickets) item
$100

Donation Includes:


Event Recognition, 2 Dinner Tickets, and 6 Raffle Tickets

