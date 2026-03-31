Highland Ranch Educational Foundation's 2026 Silent Auction

Secure your family's future with this Revocable Living Trust Complete Estate Plan valued at $3,500.



Included in this comprehensive estate plan are essential documents such as a Revocable Trust, Pour-Over Will(s), Power(s) of Attorney, Healthcare Directive(s), and Deed(s) transferring title into the Revocable Trust. Crafted by Maya M. Pinchman of Ratner & Pinchman, PC, a certified Specialist by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization in Estate Planning, Trust & Probate Law.



Ensure your legacy is protected and take the first step towards securing your assets today. Don't wait any longer - invest in your family's future now. A must-have, this estate plan must be executed within 1 year from the date of purchase.