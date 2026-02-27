Highlands Latin - Summerville

Offered by

Highlands Latin - Summerville

Highlands Latin School 2026-2027 Tuition

Monthly Tuition - 1st child item
Monthly Tuition - 1st child
$160

This option allows families to divide annual tuition into structured monthly payments.


Monthly tuition payments provide flexibility while ensuring continued enrollment throughout the academic year.


By selecting this option, families agree to complete the full tuition commitment for the academic year.


Please provide the Student's Full Name with each registration.

Monthly Tuition - 2nd Student item
Monthly Tuition - 2nd Student
$150

This option allows families to divide annual tuition into structured monthly payments.


Monthly tuition payments provide flexibility while ensuring continued enrollment throughout the academic year.


By selecting this option, families agree to complete the full tuition commitment for the academic year.


Please provide the Student's Full Name with each registration.

Monthly Tuition - 3rd and additional Student(s) item
Monthly Tuition - 3rd and additional Student(s)
$140

This option allows families to divide annual tuition into structured monthly payments.


Monthly tuition payments provide flexibility while ensuring continued enrollment throughout the academic year.


By selecting this option, families agree to complete the full tuition commitment for the academic year.


Please provide the Student's Full Name with each registration.

Tuition Paid in Full - 1st Student item
Tuition Paid in Full - 1st Student
$1,600

This option allows families to pay the full annual tuition in one payment.


Paying in full simplifies your tuition management for the year and ensures your student’s placement is secured for the entire academic term.


Please provide the Student's Full Name with each registration.

Tuition Paid in Full - 2nd Student item
Tuition Paid in Full - 2nd Student
$1,425

This option allows families to pay the full annual tuition in one payment.


Paying in full simplifies your tuition management for the year and ensures your student’s placement is secured for the entire academic term.


Please provide the Student's Full Name with each registration.

Tuition Paid in Full - 3rd and additional Student(s) item
Tuition Paid in Full - 3rd and additional Student(s)
$1,330

This option allows families to pay the full annual tuition in one payment.


Paying in full simplifies your tuition management for the year and ensures your student’s placement is secured for the entire academic term.


Please provide the Student's Full Name with each registration.

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