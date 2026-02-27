Highlands Latin School 2026-2027 Tuition

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This option allows families to divide annual tuition into structured monthly payments.
Monthly tuition payments provide flexibility while ensuring continued enrollment throughout the academic year.
By selecting this option, families agree to complete the full tuition commitment for the academic year.
Please provide the Student's Full Name with each registration.
This option allows families to divide annual tuition into structured monthly payments.
Monthly tuition payments provide flexibility while ensuring continued enrollment throughout the academic year.
By selecting this option, families agree to complete the full tuition commitment for the academic year.
Please provide the Student's Full Name with each registration.
This option allows families to divide annual tuition into structured monthly payments.
Monthly tuition payments provide flexibility while ensuring continued enrollment throughout the academic year.
By selecting this option, families agree to complete the full tuition commitment for the academic year.
Please provide the Student's Full Name with each registration.
This option allows families to pay the full annual tuition in one payment.
Paying in full simplifies your tuition management for the year and ensures your student’s placement is secured for the entire academic term.
Please provide the Student's Full Name with each registration.
This option allows families to pay the full annual tuition in one payment.
Paying in full simplifies your tuition management for the year and ensures your student’s placement is secured for the entire academic term.
Please provide the Student's Full Name with each registration.
This option allows families to pay the full annual tuition in one payment.
Paying in full simplifies your tuition management for the year and ensures your student’s placement is secured for the entire academic term.
Please provide the Student's Full Name with each registration.
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