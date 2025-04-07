Hightower Racing Foundation Bronze Level Membership
Bronze Level 1 Membership
$1,050
Valid for one year
This level sponsorship includes a Logo on Banner (provided by company) displayed at events. 8X10 Photo in Frame of Hightower Racing Foundation Sponsorship athlete(s) HRF T-shirt, HRF Hat, Certificate of sponsorship in frame. Name on website with external link to company site.
Bronze Level 2 Membership
$1,500
Valid for one year
This level sponsorship includes a Logo on Banner (provided by company) displayed at events. 8X10 Photo in Frame of Hightower Racing Foundation Sponsorship athlete(s) HRF T-shirt, HRF Hat, Certificate of sponsorship in frame. Name on website with external link to company site.
Bronze Level 3 Membership
$2,000
Valid for one year
This level sponsorship includes a Logo on Banner (provided by company) displayed at events. 8X10 Photo in Frame of Hightower Racing Foundation Sponsorship athlete(s) HRF T-shirt, HRF Hat, Certificate of sponsorship in frame. Name on website with external link to company site.
Bronze Level 4 Membership
$2,500
Valid for one year
This level sponsorship includes a Logo on Banner (provided by company) displayed at events. 8X10 Photo in Frame of Hightower Racing Foundation Sponsorship athlete(s) HRF T-shirt, HRF Hat, Certificate of sponsorship in frame. Name on website with external link to company site.
