HIGHTS Fundraiser: A Medieval Evening at Castle Ladyhawke

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*The Royal Table Package Includes up to 4 seats*
Included with this Package: Royal Table Steward, Local Handcrafted Ceramic Goblets, Table Side Bar Service, and Dinner on the Table (Family Style).
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*The Lords Table Package Includes up to 6 seats*
Included with this package: Custom HIGHTS Stemless Wine Glasses, Table Side Steward, Initial Table Side Bar Service, and Dinner on the Table (Family Style).
*The Sponsored Round Table includes up to 10 seats*
Included with this package: Custom Signage for Sponsoring Agency/Group, Social Media Recognition (Optional), and a Buffet Dinner.
Included in this ticket: Roaming Charcuterie, wine, beer, buffet style dinner, and a handcrafted appreciation gift.
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