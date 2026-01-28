Hights Inc

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Hights Inc

About this event

HIGHTS Fundraiser: A Medieval Evening at Castle Ladyhawke

1698 Shook Cove Rd

Tuckasegee, NC 28783, USA

The Royal Table
$1,350

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

*The Royal Table Package Includes up to 4 seats*

Included with this Package: Royal Table Steward, Local Handcrafted Ceramic Goblets, Table Side Bar Service, and Dinner on the Table (Family Style).

Lords Table
$1,200

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

*The Lords Table Package Includes up to 6 seats*

Included with this package: Custom HIGHTS Stemless Wine Glasses, Table Side Steward, Initial Table Side Bar Service, and Dinner on the Table (Family Style).

Sponsored Round Table
$1,000

*The Sponsored Round Table includes up to 10 seats*

Included with this package: Custom Signage for Sponsoring Agency/Group, Social Media Recognition (Optional), and a Buffet Dinner.

General Admission
$125

Included in this ticket: Roaming Charcuterie, wine, beer, buffet style dinner, and a handcrafted appreciation gift.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!